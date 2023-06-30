Hyderabad's Canopy Theatre and Storyboard Productions presents a feminist retelling of Shakespeare's 'Macbeth'

In the hallowed realm of theatrical artistry, where actors tread upon the boards and emotions entwined with the ethereal whispers of poetry, there exists a perennial yearning for fresh manifestations of the timeless classics. And amidst this longing, one fervently calls for an upsurge of stage adaptations of the formidable tragedy that is Macbeth. In this light, city-based theatre ensemble, Canopy Theatre and Storyboard Productions are coming together with the Telugu adaptation of the Shakespearean gem.

Just as the British Isles are replete with their enchanting moors, rolling hills, and ancient castles, so too should their theatrical stages be graced with the incantations and malevolent dance of this Scottish play adapted and written by Mohammad Rafi Shaik. In his forthcoming 1-hour-45-minute stage adaptation of Macbeth, director Eugien Jos Chirammel embarks upon a daring endeavour, seamlessly weaving the threads of tragedy with the timeless concept of the Holy Mass. A revered sacrament in Christian liturgy, it will become the golden thread that binds the characters’ struggles and moral dilemmas, illuminating their lives with divine light. Within the realms of the show, the stage will be occupied by formidable female characters who wield their influence with beguiling potency.

From the enigmatic witches to the indomitable Lady Macbeth, the steadfast Lady Macduff, and the valiant Fife Captain, the women of Macbeth shall take the spotlight with a blend of strength, ambition, and resolve. “They challenge traditional gender roles, defying societal expectations. My portrayal breathes life into these convoluted women, allowing their voices to reverberate throughout the performance — their presence is both commanding and captivating,” Eugien tells us. Furthermore, in a bold departure from the original play, his stage adaptation welcomes a refreshing reinterpretation of the character, Fife Captain, portrayed by the talented Pavani Sanga. “By casting a woman in this traditional male role, I aim to infuse the production with a twist while revising the character’s presence, ” he adds.

`350. July 1 & 2. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Gachibowli.