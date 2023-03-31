Scenes from the past: Samahaara manifests radicalism through socially relevant performances

The three-day theatre festival hosted by 2008-formed ensemble, Samahaara is a golden moment for art enthusiasts in the city to discover exceptional enactments that are sure to leave a lasting impact on their minds. The festival’s line-up records a plethora of questions, arguments and political stumbling blocks — each posing a sui generis perspective on the world we live in.

On the first day of the festival, the group will present Maa Bhoomi, a performance that reflects on the current state of affairs in the Telugu-speaking regions. Originally written in 1947 by Sunkara Satyanarayana and Vaasireddy Bhaskar Rao, the piece served as a beacon of hope for the rural populace of Telangana, annotating the various atrocities it endured under the tyranny of Zamindars and Nizam of Hyderabad.Vividly depicting the hardships and tribulations faced by peasants, braving the undemocratic burden of taxation, the troupe shall illustrate the unscrupulous practices of the Deshmukh, (leader) who exploited the folk through imposed grain levy and land seizures.



Samahaara’s theatrical creation serves as a clarion call for the oppressed and a rallying cry for justice. To go back in time, its popularity was undeniable, to begin with — at least 125 groups ratifying and acting out the same all across. Over the course of a year, it was executed a thousand times, and approximately 20 lakh beholders spotted core history unfold before their eyes.



“Maa Bhoomi was not just a mere work of art; it was a poignant portrayal of the pain and suffering endured by the people of Telangana. It stood as a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of those who refused to be subjugated. The play’s significance is not merely confined to the past, but continues to inspire and empower people to this day,” director Rathna Shekar tells us why he took it up. His feature prides itself in its ingenious approach towards detailed storytelling — it delves into political corruption, demonstrating how politicians use their authority for personal gain and neglect their constituents’ entreaty.



Additionally, the play addresses socio-economic inequality and unequal distribution of resources.

The second day of the festival features two plays in Telugu. Kallu inspects blindness, and disability while rooting into the complexities of discrimination, examining its psychological, social, and cultural implications. The performance shall grant a nuanced portrayal of the issue and its ability to engage the audience in a dialogue about the need for social change.



Samahaara shall also celebrate the power of camaraderie and the importance of forgiveness in human lives in Aagandi Nenu Vastuna, another heartwarming story around familial relationships, reunion, orthodoxy, acting and aspirations. Prospecting the themes of love, kinship, and reconciliation the troupe’s interpretation showcases hope and optimism.



The final day of the festival features Agatha Christie’s classic And Then There Were None, whose writing explores justice, retribution, and morality. Speaking about the same, Rathna says, “It will keep you guessing till the very end.” He also explains that the decision to use minimalistic sets was a deliberate one, employed to allow the audience to focus on the content. “By stripping away extraneous elements, we are able to bring the play’s characters into sharp focus. The spotlight is on the actors and their performances, allowing the audience to connect with them on a deeper level,” he says.

On March 31. At Banjara Hills.

