City artistes are set to stage Mohan Rakesh’s significant Hindi play — Aadhe Adhure, written in 1969

Social plays offer an engaging avenue for introspection, enabling a deeper grasp of the human psyche. These theatrical narratives serve as reflective mirrors, unveiling facets of our nature and providing insights into the complexities of human existence. To create a similar thought-provoking experience, citybased theatre group Play of Shiva in collaboration with Sharp Notes, is all set to present renowned Hindi playwright late Mohan Rakesh’s first modern Hindi play — Aadhe Adhure. Written in the year 1969, various performers and artistes from film and theatre backgrounds, have brought this play to life over the years. Aadhe Ahure is the story of a family including a couple and their kids. The plot revolves around Savitri, a woman dealing with an unfulfilling marriage and a dysfunctional family. The play delves into the complexities of relationships and societal norms. Savitri struggles to find satisfaction within her family, battling societal pressures and personal desires. This raw and honest portrayal of life’s complexities challenges conventions and leaves the audience with a profound sense of introspection.

Subhash Gupta, who is the director of the play, tells us, “The drama illuminates the struggles of every member in the family as they all grapple with an inability to understand one another. ” He continues, “Aadhe Adhure, back in 1969, initially faced criticism due to its departure from the prevalent norms of that era, notably the absence of the nuclear family concept or broken families. However, as the play unfolded in performances, it garnered significant praise and appreciation from the audiences, underscoring the playwright’s forward-thinking vision, far ahead of its time.”

According to Subhash, despite multiple performances in Delhi, the play had never been staged in Hyderabad, which motivated him to organise its premiere in this city. Aadhe Adhure doesn’t explicitly convey a direct message. Nevertheless, as the narrative continues, viewers find themselves resonating with the characters. They either connect with the characters on a personal level or gain a deeper understanding of the psyche of those connected to them. With an intense passion for thought-provoking plays that influence peoples’ lives, the director emphasises, “Engaging with serious plays such as Aadhe Adhure demands a profound understanding of human nature and the world. It’s through countless observations and experiences that one can effectively portray characters that demand a particular depth and insight.” He admits, “As a director, I consistently aim to stage plays that convey a message. I have a predilection for meaningful productions that resonate with the audience.”

Theatre artiste Sruti Meher Nori, who will be seen portraying the role of the lead character, tells us, “Savitri embodies ambition, strength, and aspiration, yet grapples with an inner void she seeks to fill. This experience resonates as a common facet of the human journey, a sentiment many encounter at various stages in their lives.” Sruti stresses the depth within every word written in the story, particularly the dialogues, which hold profound meaning.

Understanding Savitri’s character was an immersive experience for her. Theatre artiste Niteesh Pandey, who depicts five characters in the play, emphasises, “While the play might consider multiple actors for each role, such an approach would detract from the core of the drama. There’s an inherent message in the play that underscores the idea that despite the diversity of faces and individualities, in essence, we are all interconnected and fundamentally the same.”

