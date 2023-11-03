Slapstick comedy is a style of humour that relies on exaggerated, boisterous, and physical actions, often involving exaggerated movements, gestures, and visual gags. From the characters to dialogues, every element contributes to a unique and vibrant atmosphere. The ability to laugh wholeheartedly, especially after a long day’s work, carries a rejuvenating and uplifting effect that never fails to leave a positive impact. For such a fun experience, get ready for a laughter riot as city-based KissaGo and Preksha Theatre Company presents Hindi drama — Udhaar Ka Pati.

The storyline revolves around Sheela, a woman who is conscious of her meagre financial status and is always devising plans to fit in with her affluent friends. Her husband Ashok has to bear the brunt of all her pranks. She married him against her grandfather’s wish who disowned her. When her grandfather opts to visit after the birth of Sheela’s child, chaos ensues. It’s a pandemonium waiting to unfold, promising laughter and amusement for the audience.

The founder of KissaGo, who is also directing the play, Jay Jha, tells us, “The play will portray everyday life, human relationships, and the nuances of middle-class existence with a tinge of comedy. Interestingly, I have infused a touch of Hyderabadi essence into the narrative through the dialogues, aiming for a stronger resonance with the local audience.” While KissaGo is known for its repertoire of comedy plays, the novel addition this time is the incorporation of the Hyderabadi style. As Jay mentions, despite the original script being in pure Hindi, the team plans to introduce some improvisations during the live performance on stage. The play written by Dr Vanmala Bhawalkar witnesses 11 artistes.

Producer Preksha Trivedi expresses, “The play has seen numerous successful stagings in the city, consistently earning acclaim each time it’s recreated. Those who have experienced it express great satisfaction, while anticipation brims among those yet to witness it, eagerly looking forward to the upcoming presentation.” According to Preksha, the play is purely for entertainment purposes. She says, “It’s clean comedy and the best thing is that the play is for all age groups. We are not restricting children either. It’s an up-and-out comedy show so, don’t expect too much in terms of wanting to navigate through the story. Just come and have a good laugh!”

Tickets at Rs 300. November 9, 8 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.