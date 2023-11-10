B Studio's play, Bombay Tailors is all about vigour 

Amid India's economic transformation during the 1990s, John Basheer’s play, Bombay Tailors weaves a compelling narrative, set against the backdrop of the New Economic Policy.

As economic liberalisation opened new horizons, tailors found themselves at the heart of a wave of change. Basheer, who runs his troupe, B Studio, tells the story of Peerubhai, a tailor from Kavali, who mirrors the experiences of countless artisans during this transformative period.

Peerubhai’s journey epitomises the opportunities and challenges faced by tailors in the wake of liberalisation, as he captures their evolving livelihoods. The liberalisation of the economy not only bolstered demand for tailor-made garments but also broadened the reality of tailors, allowing them to experiment with diverse fabrics. Basheer portrays this shift, emphasising the newfound creative freedom and the array of choices available to Peerubhai as he navigates the changing preferences of his clientele.

“Furthermore, the play highlights the entrepreneurial spirit within the tailoring community, showcasing the rise of small-scale tailoring businesses in the wake of economic reforms,” he tells us.

Within Bombay Tailors, the impact of technological advancements is palpable. Tailors, much like Peerubhai, embrace modern techniques and machinery, enhancing their craftsmanship and efficiency. “This evolution, intricately woven into the narrative, reflects the resilience of artisans adapting to the demands of a fast-changing world,” Basheer adds.

We also speak to Anathu Chintalapalli, the play’s music director. He seamlessly blends his roles as an independent journalist and a part-time theatre artiste. His vision for the music in Bombay Tailors is a bold choice in which his band of singers are not formally trained in music.

This unconventional decision added a raw, authentic quality to the play’s musical numbers. But, one of the most significant challenges Anathu faced was finding a collective pitch and rhythm among the diverse voices he worked with. “The songs in the play range from the title track inspired by the revolutionary spirit of Naxalbari to the poignant melodies depicting the journey of a tailor and the complexities of globalisation,” Anathu tells us.

