Canopy Theatre and Storyboard Productions present a puzzling potpourri 

A Hindi one-act adult, a slapstick comedy and a retelling of Mahabharata from Duryodhana’s philosophy are here in yet another collection of gripping plays — those that promise amusement and leave you with mindful fodder. Presented by Hyderabad’s Canopy Theatre and Storyboard Productions, it is helmed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, alongside Soujanya Varma’s directorial debut. The first of the roster, Soujanya’s Tax-Free, adapted from Dr Chandrasekhar Phansalkar’s eponymous book, is one in which four blind persons celebrate life with optimism and humour.

What sets this adaptation apart is a noteworthy shift: the central characters are now portrayed by four women, a departure from the male characters featured in the original plot. Is it a subversion of the male gaze? Or is it a perceptive feminist statement? A fusion of elements, Soujanya reveals that it is also a satire, crafted to disturb you by exposing your imperfections. “Alternatively, it could also mean to say that the play is a tax-free recreation,” she points out, adding, that writing inevitably signifies a lot of re-writing too. “I also want to underscore the gender-neutral aspect of the story. Changing the scenarios, rewriting the script, and adapting the sequences to align with the current times in 2023 was quite challenging. However, despite the difficulties, I remain hopeful about my work,” she says.

When we catch up with Eugien, we learn about his impressionistic Telugu play, Thighs. As he lets us in, he takes us on a nostalgic trip back to his time as an MFA student at Hyderabad Central University in 2018. He has always been intrigued by physical theatre. One could argue that the memories from those days still serve as the driving force behind his passion for physical movements as the primary mode of storytelling. Thighs draws its inspiration from the ancient Sanskrit play Urubhanga by Bhasa, predating the renowned playwright Kalidasa.

Both works share the same foundational storyline as the epic Mahabharata, connecting the contemporary narrative to the assets of classical Indian literature. “We included classical movements like Thattadavu footwork in the choreography with Persian and Indian classical music to make the performance more physical and less verbal,” he tells us. Facing challenges? Indeed.

The cast remains consistent between Eugien’s Thighs and his slapstick Telugu comedy, Poto, set within a joint family in East Godavari. In Poto, as pronounced in the Godavari dialect, which rewords to ‘photo,’ the storyline revolves around the family’s urge to capture a group photograph. However, the members turn this seemingly simple task into a daunting challenge for the photographer. Will the photographer manage to succeed in his mission despite the chaos? “You have to stay tuned to find out,” says Eugien.

Tickets at `300. November 11, 6 pm to 8 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli