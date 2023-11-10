Of art & activism: Theatre practitioner Ukarsh Singh to perform in city

In the vast world of literature, numerous writers have left an enduring legacy with their narratives that go beyond temporal confines. So, for those enchanted by literature, the revival of narratives from esteemed writers becomes paramount. What better way to bring these tales to life than through the art of theatre? Theatre practitioner Utkarsh Singh from Vaahak Theatre is ready to present a captivating theatrical performance in the city. He’ll artfully enact two stories by Ismat Chughtai and Manto, skillfully imbuing them with life through his acting talent.

Currently based out of Mumbai, Utkarsh who has practised theatre for years in Hyderabad, will perform revolutionary Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai’s Mughal Bachcha, a popular social-satirical play set in the Mughal era, which delves into the life of a young boy from the Mughal lineage, highlighting the challenges and complexities he faces in the contemporary social structure. He will also be performing celebrated writer Manto’s Toba Tek Singh, a story that showcases the period after partition when the governments of India and Pakistan decided to exchange their lunatics.

Utkarsh shares, “In my performance, I go beyond the process of narration and perform the stories as plays. I immerse myself in the characters, using voice modulations whenever required, and employing the entire stage to embody the essence of the story. It’s not just storytelling but a dynamic act that breathes life into the narrative.”

For Mughal Bachcha, the artiste will be dressed in a white kurta pajama along with a cap. The stage will be adorned with props such as a bed, masland pillow, paan daan, and sarota to set the mood right and complement the performance. Whereas, he will take a brief intermission between the stories to change into a khadi kurta and pajama, resembling Manto’s attire for the subsequent narrative of Toba Tek Singh. Utkarsh expressed that the selection of Chughtai and Manto’s stories was driven by the authenticity, depth of content, and vivid portrayal contained within them. “Chughtai’s story holds a profound social message that transcends the narrative, urging introspection and critical thought. It’s amazing how her stories are still relevant. On the other hand, Manto delivers important messages and issues with incredible precision. His exceptional ability to express himself as a writer, portraying mind-blowing narratives, stands out remarkably.”

Rs 200. November 11, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.