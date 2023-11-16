An eclectic blend of theatre

Recently Rangbhoomi Spaces presented a trio of plays — The Tax-Free, The Photo, and Thighs — crafted collaboratively by Canopy Theatre and Storyboard Productions. Each play brought a unique perspective and concept to the stage while sharing a common goal of captivating and entertaining the audience. Kicking off with The Photo, a devised play by Eugien Jos Chirramel, the audience is immersed in the comedic chaos of Somaraju’s joint family from Venkayyapalem in East Godavari.

The simple task of capturing a family photograph turns into a hilarious ordeal due to the mischievous nature of the family members. The play delves into the challenge of creating genuine slapstick comedy without resorting to vulgarity. The actors, skillfully portraying characters with the nuances of the Godavari dialect and sarcasm, breathe life into Rafi’s well-crafted play. The standout performances come from actors portraying Eddy Daasu (Sandy), Pedhodu (Revanth), Chinnodu (Sudheer), and Attaya (Pavani).

Next in line was Tax-Free, directed by Soujanya Varma, which explores the notion that the best things in life are tax-free. It celebrates ‘entertainment’ as one of these tax-free joys and adapts Dr Chandrasekhar Phansalkar’s work. The play introduces four blind individuals who embrace life with optimism and humour. Three main characters are transformed into females, challenging societal norms and paying homage to the visually impaired. The actors, trained with blindfolds during rehearsals and performances, deliver a visually impactful experience, highlighting the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals. “We aim for our audience to grasp the actors’ inability to see while still delivering an amazing performance,” says Soujanya Varma, the play’s director.

Finally, Thighs, directed by Eugien Jos Chirramel, offers a narrative retelling of the Mahabharata from Duryodhana’s perspective, intricately weaving tales around Duryodhana’s ‘thighs’. This play draws from various Mahabharata versions like Vyasa Bharatam, Prathi Bharatham, Randamoozham, and more. Providing a human angle to the character, it guides the audience through different episodes such as Maaya’s palace, the Game of Dice, Panchali vastrapaharanam, and Kurukshetram. Employing impressionistic performances, it embraces non-linear storytelling by integrating elements of physical theatre, classical dance, contemporary movement, and diverse musical styles.

Featuring an ensemble of 26 actors, comprising both newcomers and seasoned performers, The Photo, Tax-Free, and Thighs was a diverse theatrical experience. These plays not only showcase the talent of actors, writers, and directors but also deeply engage the audience with the characters, reflecting the dedication of the entire team.