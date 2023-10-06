Preksha Theatre Company presents a series of three comic short plays

After dedicating ourselves to the rigorous long week, and diligently meeting deadlines, it becomes imperative to partake in some time of relaxation. For that much-needed dose of laughter, Preksha Theatre Company has come up with First Track, a series of three short plays — Chal Chal Gurram (Telugu), Sure Thing (English) and Rependi (Telugu).

Written by Tanikella Bharani, Chal Chal Gurram is a satire that humourously explores the theme of alcohol addiction. The storyline shows two central characters, whose relentless efforts to break free from the clutches of alcohol addiction prove futile, ultimately leading them back to intoxication. The English play by David Ives — Sure Thing is a comic play about a girl and a boy who try to connect with each other through conversations. However, every time any one of them makes a mistake while talking, a bell rings and they have to start afresh. The other Telugu comedy play Rependi, written by Madabushi Diwakarbabu, is the story of a self-conceited politician who is invited by a school committee for a special program.

Although the three plays fall under the same genre (comedy), each one offers a distinct journey, leading the audience through a gamut of emotions. Director Sandeep says, “Chal Chal Gurram sheds light on the struggles faced by middle-class families dealing with alcohol addiction; whereas Sure Thing exudes a universal appeal, resonating with everyone who has ever attempted to connect with another person. Lastly, Rependi delves into the theme of politicians in power who often lack substantial knowledge or expertise.” He adds, “A series of plays performed consecutively pose a multifaceted challenge to artistes, pushing them to explore their artistic boundaries and demonstrate their versatility to the audience. Some actors are even switching roles if they are performing in two plays. That’s a great learning experience.”

W Yaswanth, who will be playing different roles in the two Telugu plays, expresses, “Playing Benjamin in Chal Chal Gurram was an enjoyable experience, tapping into the antics of a drunkard. However, Rependi demanded a complete shift in my language and demeanour.I embodied Hanumanthu, a character hailing from Godavari village, that also happens to be my native region; and I had to speak in a rural dialect. So, fortunately, this lingo was familiar to me.” The producer of the theatrical presentation is Preksha Trivedi. Artistes Jonas David, Kajol Dubey, Pavan Karthik, Ashwini Ayaluru, Shanmukh B, Siva Charan, Vinay Babu and Viraj L are acting in the plays.

Rs 250. October 6 and 8. 7.30 pm.

Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli.

