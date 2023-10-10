Jaya Seal Ghosh returns to theatre after 12 years

After appearing in a theatre performance breaking a sabbatical of twelve years by Padatik’s unique Theatre X Heritage Series, Jaya Seal Ghosh now gears up for her next solo performance. Indulge catches up with the dancer-actor on her performance, breaking the sabbatical and more.

What attracted you to the script?

For any actor, this script is a great path to explore different emotions and womanhood. A long time back I had seen the play acted by Seema Biswas at the Academy of Fine Arts. Since then I had an interest in this role which was very challenging for an artiste. Anubha [ Fatehpuria of Padatik] offered me the role and I felt instantly attached to it. The subject is related to a heritage property. This also piqued my curiosity to say yes.

We see you making a comeback after 12 years. What made you stay away from the theatre for so long?

I was not getting the kind of work I wanted to do. Anubha knows that even a year back I had told her that I wanted to work in Hindi theatre because I feel more connected to Hindi plays. Being National School of Drama graduates we worked in Hindi. I believe that there is a time for everything. Maybe this was my time to make a comeback after a sabbatical of 12 years.

Do you feel theatre has changed from what it was 12 years ago?

I don’t see that. But yes the format was a little different. This is a dramatisation of a script that we were reading and performing from. I feel that is more challenging. When you do plays you memorise the lines, get into the skin of the character, and proceed. But to keep track of the script, and follow the emotions live is different and I learned something new. Otherwise, theatre is not going to change with time it can grow.

Were you nervous or excited on the first day of rehearsals?

Not at all nervous. I was very excited and I felt nice and worth it to be here as an artiste. I started working in theatre in 2000. After that, there was a long gap. Being a person from the stage, having been involved in folk and classical dance and theatre; my love for the stage is always exciting. I wanted to explore my skills in the different performing art platforms. I am learning and re-learning.

What message is the performance and the event as a whole HERITAGE X THEATRE trying to convey?

The main idea was from Trisys Foundation who wanted the event to happen as a means of spreading awareness regarding heritage properties. I am grateful to Anubha who took this responsibility to design and execute it with great responsibility. The main effort the whole team put in was that people would come over and connect with heritage properties. People are losing touch with heritage properties which is our identity. For those people who are staying there, we also tried to support them through ticketed events. More theatre groups, dance groups, and film groups can come together and support the general initiative.

Will we see you on stage again soon?

Yes, I am starting work on a new production. It’s a solo act. I see myself living on stage which is so important being an artiste.