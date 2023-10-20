KissaGo presents Asghar Wajahat’s comedy play Pocketmaar Rangmandal

When faced with challenges, the line between good and bad can blur, leading someone to follow a morally ambiguous path. Paradoxically, when these individuals strive to reform and choose virtue, society sometimes resists their transformation. Is it, perhaps, a reflection of our collective struggle to embrace the potential for change in those who have strayed? City-based KissaGo theatre group’s new play Pocketmaar Rangmandal will make you ponder over these questions. Continuing from the dramatic opening, the stage will come to life with the addition of live music, featuring all the actors who will sing in harmony alongside the accompaniment of a harmonium.

Pocketmaar Rangmandal, a play written by well-known playwright Asghar Wajahat, revolves around the story of a pickpocket named Bhagwan. He takes an immediate liking to the art of theatre, the first time he watches a Parsi play. Bhagwan then embarks on the mission of establishing a comprehensive theatre group by the name ‘Pocketmaar Rangmandal’, persuading his fellow pickpockets to leave behind a life of theft. However, despite his unwavering commitment and diligent efforts within the theatre group, the recognition he truly deserves remains elusive.

The director of the drama, Jay Jha says, “The play was written long back; therefore, we have made revisions, including simplifying the language to better resonate with the younger people.” He emphasises that comedy is a wonderful genre to both explore and enjoy. It’s fascinating how, even in the realm of humour, comedy plays often manage to impart profound life lessons. Jay continues, “Individuals who engage in criminal acts, whether through fraud or theft, are not always inherently dark souls. They often serve as examples of how circumstances can influence one’s choices. However, in the play, when Bhagwan endeavours to leave stealing money and pursue a more noble work, he confronts disappointment. Besides making you laugh, the play will compel you into thinking deeper.”

Omkar Borulkar, who will be seen playing Bhagwan, expresses, “I am a software engineer by profession. I honestly never thought how pickpockets behave or the conversations they have. To prepare for my character, I conducted extensive research, and watched films to gain insights into portraying such roles.”

Rs 250. October 21& 22. 7:30 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi