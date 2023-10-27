Prithvi festival is just around the corner

Gearing up for its 38th edition of the festival which runs from November 3 to November 13, this year will witness a grand opening night with a performance by Shubha Mudgal at Prithvi Theatre. Mumbai’s iconic celebration of the performing arts will showcase brand-new full-length productions from directors Makarand Deshpande, Nimmy Raphael, Akarsh Khurana, Sumeet Vyas, Arghiya Lahiri and Daniel Owen D’souza.

Also read: City-based Darpan Theatre presents Mazahiya Mizaaj e Manto – two short stories by the renowned writer

Featuring performers like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Shubrojyoti Bharat, Vinay Kumar, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Vikram Kapadia, Denzil Smith and many more! Western classical music by the Symphony Orchestra of India and Jazz performed and curated by Louiz Banks.

An Odissi dance presentation by Prithvi Nayak and a Chai and Why partnership program presentation by TIFR. The masterclass series StageTalk@Prithvi with Pragya Tiwari continues and daily platform musical arts curated by Furtados add to the buzz of the venue every evening.

Also read: The stage is set! Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival returns with its latest edition in Bengaluru

More about the festival

11 DAYS

30+ Shows

11 Director

15 Playwrights

7 Languages

12 Theatre Groups

3 Partnerships

10 Platform Performances

1 iconic venue