Ram Ganesh Kamatham's latest play Day Zero, addresses how Bengaluru struggles to maintain its natural resources

IN A SPELLBINDING fusion of genres, Day Zero, a captivating theatrical production, combines elements of comedy, contemporary drama, political intrigue and a sci fi wonder. Supported by Sony Pictures Entertainment Fund, this English-language production titled Day Zero is written and directed by award-winning Bengaluru-based theatre artiste, Ram Ganesh Kamatham, Ahead of the production's premiere in the city, which is implemented by the India Foundation for the Arts (IPA) under the Project 360 program, the director spills the beans on how he made this thought-provoking play that traverses between the past and future.

"The play is about water sustainability in Bengaluru and the various issues of social justice concerning access to water. Day Zero is the term for when a city runs out of drinking water. In our play, we explore the issue of water. sustainability in Bengaluru from the sci-fi genre lens of cyberpunk and microhistory because the best sci-fi's ruthlessly engage with the present," Ram Ganesh. Kamatham reveals.

Set against the backdrop of various time periods, Day Zero introduces viewers to distinct narratives. As a boy embarks on a double-decker bus journey to school in 1996, a journeyman (boxer) prepares for a defining bout in 1936, Meanwhile, a submerged future city becomes the site of a groundbreaking archaeological exploration, unlocking a relic that holds the key to the future. A compelling question arises: Could Day Zero mark the beginning of the end?

"The Actors Ensemble team began work on this play in September 2021 and a year later Bengaluru received very high rainfall. We managed to have water-logging and a water shortage at the same time. The images of people fishing on Outer Ring Road and the various memes that followed highlighted what can only be called a unique kind of stupidity. We had so much rainfall, yet we had no water to drink. The links between climate change and scarcity that we were investigating in the play were highly relevant," he shares.

The play seamlessly melds cyberpunk aesthetics with micro-historical insights, resulting in a visually stunning and intellectually stimulating production. By interweaving the pressing challenges of water sustainability with anecdotes from Bengaluru Cantonment's rich history. Day Zero achieves a harmonious blend of climate-change dystopia and retro-futurism. Through this juxtaposition, the play challenges audiences to reconsider their perceptions of the past and the future.

The exceptional cast brings these multifaceted characters to life. With stellar performances by Alistar Bennis, Pooja Bhamrrah, Tariq Vasudeva and Mallika Prasad Sinha, Day Zero delivers a visual and auditory delight with an original score and sound by Aman Anand while the sets have been designed by Prasanna Sagara.

INR 500 onwards. September 2&3, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar