Exploring parenthood in Kriti Stories' latest play

Theatre director Pallavi Verma Minnaganti didn’t set out on an intentional quest to unearth hidden meanings within the nursery rhyme Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary. Instead, she was led to discover a resonance with the concept of a garden. This garden, however, transcends the boundaries of soil and plants; it serves as a metaphor for something far deeper — a symbol that encapsulates themes of fertility, choices, parenthood, and conformity.

‘Tomorrow is another day,’ a simple adage, but one that Pallavi embraces wholeheartedly in her upcoming devised play, How Does Your Garden Grow, with theatre ensemble, Kriti Stories. The play’s inspiration lies in the metaphor of a garden, a place where each bloom signifies a memorable story, and every winding path represents choices made or unmade. How Does Your Garden Grow intricately weaves together these slice-of-life narratives, delicately connected by an almost imperceptible thread.

It delves deep into the overwhelming choices people make regarding parenthood, covering adoption, choosing to be parents, surrogacy, and even the choices thrust upon us by societal norms. “Some of us just want to say that ‘this is who we are and this is where we stand.’ Why can’t their choices be normalised? Why are there norms that render other choices less valid?” Pallavi adds.

Intriguingly, the word ‘contrary’ in the rhyme adds another layer of complexity to this lyrical riddle. Being contrary implies a divergence from the norm, a willingness to go against the grain of societal expectations. The rhyme might be a poetic musing, questioning how an individual who defies convention can simultaneously nurture and cultivate their own philosophy, their family, or their beliefs. The title of the play, How Does Your Garden Grow is gracefully borrowed from the nursery rhyme’s second line. This theatrical journey delves deep into the multifaceted symbol of the garden, using it as a canvas to paint poignant stories of parenthood. With an ensemble cast that boasts Jonas David, Shikha Gupta, Madhuri Dempsey, and Tarusha Saxena, the characters spring to life with a striking familiarity.

Tarusha in her portrayal of a 55-year-old widowed Dr Kiran, lauds Pallavi’s unconventional approach. She describes it as ‘a transformative journey of self-discovery,’ marked by authentic discussions and real-life experiences that infuse unparalleled depth into her character. While freelance writer, editor and thespian Madhuri Dempsey counts yet another layer of nuance, she notes that in this production, every cast member contributes to the script, mirroring the collaborative journey of growth inherent in life itself. But for Madhuri, a first-time participant in a devised play, the creative process was exhilarating. It involved improvisation and trusting one’s instincts — an artistic reverie bearing the very essence of the stories being told on stage.

Priyanka Puntambekar, portraying the character of Raaga provides profound insight into the play’s title and its underlying message. Raaga, a journalist who grapples with the uncertainty of becoming a parent, likens life’s journey to tending a garden. The idea is that every garden, like every life, possesses its exceptional beauty and individuality. “She challenges the belief that there is a singular, universally correct way of doing things. No matter how evolved as a society we consider ourselves to be, there is still a lot of judgment surrounding the choices made about parenthood. For me, the play is an attempt to showcase these choices and make people witness their beauty in all its glory and flaws,” Priyanka tells us.

`300. September 15 & 16. 7.30 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli.