Raffu Chakkar to present play family entertainer Dulhe Chicha 

Regional dramas with their infusion of local settings, indigenous props, and vernacular language, make for a quintessential part of the world of theatre. Sometimes, it’s the humour steeped in a profound sense of relatability, that makes the audience connect with the art form. Tickling our funny bone, city-based theatre group Raffu Chakkar Entertainers is all set to present the play Dulhe Chicha.

The word dulhe translates to groom, and chicha, as they say in the Dakhni, refers to chacha, which means one’s father’s younger brother. The chicha, portrayed by artiste Rashid Quadri, is an elderly 60-year-old gentleman in the play. He is the landowner who leases his property to a diverse group of tenants, encompassing various age brackets.

These youngsters are an exuberantly mischievous bunch. They playfully trouble chicha with their naughtiness, yet beneath it all, a deep sense of affection binds them to him. What adds another dimension to the story is the introduction of a girl into the play. The entire group makes a promise to chicha that they will get him married.

The writer and director of the play Rafia Sultana says, “The essence of this play is purely rooted in the pursuit of entertainment because sometimes, that’s all you need for a good laughter.”

She also tells us that the play will include a multitude of charming facets from the Hyderabadi Dakhni culture, including vernacular games and more. These nostalgic elements will send the audience on a journey down the memory lane. “We have tried showing an array of rituals integral to a traditional Hyderabadi wedding, encompassing haldi, sanchak, mehendi, and the nikah ceremony. To enhance the visual appeal of the play, we have used real flowers to make the sehra, the ornate headdress for the groom,” Rafia adds.

The lead character Rashid Quadri, who is a hardcore theatre enthusiast, says, “I have been an ardent attendee of dramas and plays in the city. However, my recent transition to the other side, as an actor, has proven to be immensely fulfilling. During my college days, I was actively involved in theatre, and now, through this play, I am getting a chance to rekindle those experiences and relive cherished memories.”

Free entry. September 9. 7.30 pm.

Birla Science Museum Premises,

Adarsh Nagar

