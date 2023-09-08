Tahatto comes to Hyderabad to present the play Love in the Cholera of Time

There's a distinct and unparalleled joy in watching sci-fi romantic comedy dramas. They offer a multi-dimensional and holistic approach of entertainment inviting us to dream a little and explore the experience of love and laughter. For all the theatre enthusiasts out there, Bengaluru-based Tahatto Group is gearing up to come to Hyderabad to perform its original play Love in the Cholera of Time.

The drama revolves around the story of two individuals who exist in different eras but fall in love nevertheless, in the in-betweens of time. This definitely puts the jobs of four ‘ Time Gods’ in danger, who constantly try to keep time in its own place.

Playwright and director Prashanth Nair, who is also one of the co-founders of Tahatto, says, “The 90-minute long sci-fi romantic drama is based on Einsteinian laws of time, and Shakespearean whimsies of love.” When asked about how Prashanth managed to showcase the complexities of the different time zones in the play, he mentions, “The space on stage is divided into three sections. The extreme left shows the past, the centre is in-between and the right is the future. The first five minutes maybe a little challenging to catch on because it’s a very unconventional approach towards storytelling, but thereafter, the play is set in a specific grammar that the audience quickly gets a hang of it.”

What’s interesting here is the play of lights. He shared that they will use incandescent yellow light for past, green for present and fluorescent neon blue light to show the future.

Prashanth who penned this play during the lockdown in September 2020, won the title of runner-up for the Sultan Padamsee Award in playwriting. Elaborating on that time marked by paradoxical experiences, he shares,“Conversations with my partner, friends, and fellow theatre enthusiasts highlighted a shared sentiment — time seemed to simultaneously crawl at a snail’s pace and sprint like a fleeting moment. Many of our lockdown experiences felt stagnant, while weeks and months rushed by without giving us a chance to think. This intriguing duality became the cornerstone of my inspiration.”

Milind Purohit, who will be seen playing the lead, says, “When it comes to the ideas my character talks about, it quite alligns with my individual way of thinking. I believe in the concept of romance that cuts across time, space and linearity of any sorts. So, it came to me naturally.” However, he further goes on to say that the challenging part was to showcase the change in age (roles). He’ll be seen playing a teenager as well as a man who is in his late 30s.

Theatre artiste Shalini Rao, who will play one of the ‘Time Gods’ says, “We started preparing for the drama with multiple readings, discussions and getting engaged in brain-storming sessions. So, we were too involved and connected with the story even before we starting acting it out.” “It’s amazing how the play makes the audience rethink time through the lens of affection. As an artiste, it has been quite a fruitful, enriching and transformative experience for me,” adds Shalini. The dynamic cast of six actors will portray a staggering total of 20 unique characters. Apart from the lead couple, the remaining 16 characters will be brought to life by four versatile actors who seamlessly transition from one role to another, undergoing rapid costume changes to embody the diverse roles within the narrative.

Rs 500. September 9,10 7 pm.

Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli

