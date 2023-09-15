Padatik and Trisys Foundation launch Heritage X Theatre series 

Theatre group Padatik and Trisys Foundation team up to present an innovative facet of theatre in Kolkata and launch a series called Heritage X Theatre- of Spaces & Other Stories on September 16, 2023. Keeping in tune with theatres coming out of the traditional setting, the performance will be held on the ‘rawk’ in front of a one-storeyed North Kolkata home façade which is almost 94 years old. The performance titled, Kyunki champa ka vriksh utne hi dino mei phool deta hai, jitna tab deta thaa would take place at 4:45 pm at Tandon Bari (open air seating). The script is based on select writings of Tagore, Manto, Sharad Joshi

Anubha Fatehpuria, program director of Padatik who conceptualised the event and has stepped in the roles of script-writer, director, and designer for the play comments, “We are happy to bring to a city with a rich theatre tradition an idea whose time has come. There is a greater focus on the preservation and restoration of heritage structures in the city now than ever, with a growing need to repurpose them in innovative ways. Our decision to host theatre inside and outside a structure comprising one of the most intricately attractive facades of the city is one such initiative. The objective is to draw attention to remarkable – and in a number of cases, endangered – properties with the expectation that a repurposing may lead to income generation for the homeowners and hence, better restoration. In view of this, our theatre performance series is a decisive initiative to preserve the spirit of the city and its built heritage.”

Theatre group Padatik is in its 50th year now and has always gifted the city with innovative concepts. Fatehpuria plans to direct six episodes over the next year to continue the series and spread awareness among people of heritage spaces and the changing parameters of theatre today. One of the main reasons for choosing Tandon Bari is its rich historical heritage. It was built during the time of Rabindranath Tagore and it is believed that he performed plays for the family. The location is behind the iconic Jorasankho Thakurbari, one of the prime seats of Kolkata’s culture of performing arts, art, and literature. The second installment of the series is planned to take place on October 29 at Dhurjati Dham in Belgachia.

What: Theatre- kyunki champa ka vriksh utne hi dino mei phool deta hai, jitna tab deta thha

Where: Tandon Bari, 37A Baranashi Ghosh Street, Kolkata 7

When: September 16, 2023; 4:45 pm

Duration: 65 minutes

Language: Hindusthani

