Ditipriya Roy debuts on stage with Platonic

After winning hearts in television, web and big screen, actor Ditipriya Roy finally debuts on stage with Sudipto Sarkar’s play Platonic, co-starring Nandini Bhowmik, Indrajit, Amrapali Mitra, Suprabhat Ghosh and Sudipto Sarkar. We speak to the actor to know more about her play, her character, how theatre is an institution and more.

Tell us about the play.

If we try defining the word ‘platonic’ — it means pure love, devoid of any sexual desires. But is it real? The categories we divide love in, can we really do that? Or can love be placed into binaries? Those who don’t really fall into these boxes, society doesn’t accept them with open arms. The play, Platonic, is a psychological drama about four members of a family, questioning these preconceived societal norms. These four people have different perspectives towards love and life, and the story revolves around that.

What’s your character like?

My character, Pallabi, is a Botany student, and she tries to understand the perspectives of the other characters. She tries to grasp onto an ideal, or imaginary situation, which is far from true. She is very vocal about her perspectives. Pallabi believes that even if it is unachievable, there’s no harm in imagining. And love plays a very important role in the whole play.

After being in the industry for so many years, do you think you are debuting much late on stage?

It is a new beginning for me, and I have realised no acting institution is as big as the stage. If someone wants to learn acting, the methods, and the technicalities of the craft, it begins with theatre. My dad is an ardent theatre lover, I grew up watching him act on stage. Considering that, it is indeed a late start for me.

How has theatre helped you?

I think to shape a person’s life, and his personality, theatre plays an integral part. After continuously working on the screens, we somehow tend to lose direct contact with the live audience. In theatre, there’s no scope for retakes. As a person, theatre has made me grounded. Acting on stage requires working on your entire body. On-screen, especially in television, there are mostly close shots, so it’s mostly the face with which you are emoting. So, acting with your whole body is a huge learning experience for me. And most importantly, learning acting is an endless process. It’s like maths, the more you practise, the better you perform.

Why did you start so late on stage?

I was petrified of the stage because there are no chances of retakes. I grew up listening to words like retakes and edits. But theatre doesn’t give you that scope. O nce a dialogue is delivered, it’s delivered. You can never take that back. You always have to be on your toes.

Upcoming projects?

I have a few upcoming franchise web shows and I just finished shooting for Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo.

Platonic will be staged on September 24, 6.30 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts