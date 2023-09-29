Koel Purie Rinchet’s new play dismantles the long-held misbeliefs and stereotypes of motherhood 

In a world that often casts mothers as the unsung heroes of our society, the captivating play Mummy’s Dead, Long Live Mummy! scripted by producer-actor-writer Koel Purie Rinchet is set to peel back the glossy veneer of motherhood, revealing the raw, unfiltered reality beneath. With a candid blend of humour, heartbreak and unapologetic truth, this hour-long production is poised to challenge the myths and glorification that often shroud the realm of parenting. On collaborating with Koel on this play, producer Ira Dubey, says, “It’s incredible to watch Koel tread that funny little thing called a work-life balance with ease, chutzpah and grace. When she told me she’d written a play about the craziness of parenting and it was an all-women piece, I was instantly hooked. Especially here in India where we still conform to such traditional ideas about women even as we appear to challenge and break them, it’s an interesting time.”



Taking audiences on a compelling journey that is as playful and loving as it is relentless, boring, and at times, downright ugly — this dark comedy — directed by Paris-based American actress-director-producer Tiffany Hofstetter, premiered in the City of Lights (Paris) to resounding acclaim earlier this year and now the play makes its way to India for a three-city tour — courtesy of Lila Naatak Company by Ira Dubey. “I was drawn to this play for many reasons, one of them being the message of the play. As a mother, the stories of these women touch me deeply. Koel’s writing captures the truth of these women’s journeys with great humour and poignancy. The script is written in such a way that we have the freedom to explore and create on stage directly with the actors,” shares Tiffany Hofstetter, director of the production.





Joining Koel (who is also one of the characters in the play) on the stage are international actors Viviane Bossina, Melinda Mayor and Laura Woody, who breathe life into characters that speak a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries. The play’s title hints at its multifaceted nature, offering moments of hilarity, fear, sorrow and sheer relentlessness, much like the roles that multi-tasking mothers play every day.

What sets the production apart is Koel’s unflinching honesty and how she doesn’t shy away from exposing the stark disparities between societal expectations and the actual experience of motherhood. Even in an era where social media and parenting experts strive for candour, this play dares to assert that the truth is often obscured, presenting an idealised image of joy and fulfilment that seldom matches reality. “Koel, our writer and one of the actors in the play, lives in Paris, so naturally the play takes place in the City of Love. The exciting challenge of this show is playing with flashbacks and the different time spaces each character lives in. This play speaks to a wide audience. It’s stories of motherhood, but also sisterhood in a way. Women lifting each other up. And it’s quite funny,” she adds.





From Noora and Parvati to Mary, the play dismantles the long-held myths and stereotypes that have burdened women for generations. In today’s world, women are increasingly pursuing their ambitions with the same vigour as men, yet the lion’s share of responsibility for home and family still rests on their shoulders. “Each of the four mothers has a different story and yet in a way, they are all telling one story. Their kids are different ages, so some have gone through experiences that others haven’t. Each mother is struggling with the challenges of motherhood in a different way,”

she reveals.



The need to dispel the myth and glorification of motherhood has never been more critical. This play acknowledges that motherhood is perhaps the hardest, most important and most chaotic job in the world. It underscores the importance of finding solace in laughter and the support of a sisterhood that understands the trials and tribulations of this extraordinary journey. “We chose to have each mother in her own space, creating her own little world. Keeping the set and props to a minimum, we created a convention that isolates each mother until they find themselves confronting each other. In terms of sounds and music, I like to pick sounds that lend to the energy of the scene, some sounds going hand in hand with the chaos of the scene, or the humour of the scene. This immediately projects us and the actors into the world we are creating,” Tiffany signs off.

INR 500. October 1, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

