Dark Vibes for Dark Times?

I directed my first play called A Comedy of Horrors, and that’s when I worked with Joy Fernandes, Shiv Subrahmanyam, and Jaimini Pathak. These are the actors I grew up with in my theatre group. I loved their work, so having them work with me for a play I was directing was a dream come true. After its success, I wanted to revive this production, but differently, in a much smaller form, to create a one-man show. I wanted to do it without the elaborate lighting, props, and costumes. I attempted to make it as minimal as possible and remove its logistical complexities while still being able to do the act. I think it is a little bit of what Jerzy Grotowski calls the concept of ‘poor theatre’, where he says that theatre should not need any resources. So, I decided that this is the way that I am going to pay tribute to my all-time favourite writer, Poe.