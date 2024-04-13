Audio-Drama group Mad Balikas usher in debut offline performance on Poila Baisakh

A

It all started with Trina Chakraborty, a teacher by profession and singer by passion. It was the lockdown era, when Trina took a stab at gathering her old schoolmates in one platform, rejuvenating the good old girls' school days of creativity. She formed a whatsapp group, which gradually evolved into Mad Balikas, the all women group. What we started long back as school-girls through the so-called 'extra curriculum', now took a more focused turn by exploring the countless creative nooks in music, audio-play, literature and beyond. We have released more than 20 original audio dramas on our Youtube channel over the last three years, addressing different aspects of social issues, mostly in the space of gender and equality, backed by extensive research and historical introspection through a multidisciplinary approach.