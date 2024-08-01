Set in the pre-Independence era, this play addresses the complexities of human relationships and societal norms

The heart often lies with the classics. Whether it’s Shakespeare, Jane Austen, or Munshi Premchand, let’s agree that some classics hold a special place. City-based Darpan Theatre Group is set to captivate audiences with their latest play, Khwab-e-Hasti. This dramatic production, based on a classic story by Urdu poet and dramatist Agah Hashar Kashmiri, is adapted by Nayeem Javeed and directed by Ali Ahmed, founder of the theatre group.

Showing the pre-Independence era, the story follows Sahulat, a spoiled son of a Nawab who loses his inheritance to his cousin Razia due to his irresponsibility. Influenced by the nefarious Abbasi and Fazeehata, Sahulat exploits Husna’s love to gain property papers. When Husna discovers his deceit, Abbasi directs Sahulat to kill her, but he fails, and Abbasi ends up killing the Nawab. Later, the introduction of a new character, Firoz, leads to a gripping conclusion worth watching! Sharing his reasons to choose this play, Ali tells us, “The story revolves around complex characters with unique motives, set against a backdrop of love, lust, humour, betrayal, pain, guilt and ambition. The portrayal of so many emotions in a single story fascinated me. People will experience an emotional ride through these complexities.”

Set in the era of Nawabs, the play features elaborate costumes designed by Ali himself. Ali, also a fashion designer, shares, “I’ve always wanted to combine my design work with theatre. I have used colours in costumes to convey emotions, like black and grey hues to represent sadness or rejection.” He also reveals that the production’s logistics were time-consuming. He meticulously crafted different backdrops for each scene using mirrors, curtains, and bedsheets. He even spent considerable time researching and sourcing props, ensuring that every detail, such as the glasses used for drinking, was authentic and appropriate.

Theatre artiste Devika Das, who plays Abbasi in the play, draws parallels between her character and Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth. She shares, “The beauty of Abbasi lies in portraying subtle yet intense emotions, from mental disturbance to guilt, without overacting. I strive to keep it as realistic as possible.” Devika immerses herself in the play, constantly reading to capture its mood. She finds playing such a character intriguing, reflecting on how negativity, ego, arrogance, and pride can drive a person to take extreme actions.

Tickets at Rs 200. August 4, 7 pm.

At Nishumbita School of Drama, Begumpet.