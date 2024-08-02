Lillete Dubey's play 'Jaya! The Victory' to be staged in Bengaluru this weekend

Celebrating 33 years of The Primetime Theatre Co, the renowned director Lillete Dubey brings back her monumental production, Jaya! The Victory — an English rock musical of the timeless Indian epic Mahabharata. Nearly two decades since its debut, this contemporary rendition of the beloved epic has been revived with modern flair and premiered to rave reviews earlier this year in Mumbai. The stellar cast includes Sherrin Verghese, Vikrant Chatturvedi, Asif Ali Beg, Keshia B, Sid Makker, Varun Narayan, Tirthankar Poddar and Megan Murray among others.
The play, penned by Sandeep Kanjilal features a richly layered original score, composed by Ashutosh Pathak ensuring that the essence of the Mahabharata is captured in a way that resonates with today’s audience. “After the initial run, I had to close the play due to circumstances which were not in anyone’s control. And I always promised myself that I would revive it and here it is. Earlier the music was by Sandeep Kanjilal but almost 25 years have passed now and music has changed so much today. That’s why we got Ashutosh Bhattak on board to do the music again,” shares Lillete Dubey.
Presented through the eyes of Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava brother and main protagonist, this mammoth production explores the major events of the great Indian epic in a dramatic montage style. “The play begins at the end of the Mahabharata when The Pandavas begin the ascent of Mount Meru in the Himalayas as part of their final journey when Yudhishthira has a flashback. He begins to understand why his wife and brothers died mid-way and did not make it to heaven with him,” she reveals.
The narrative contrasts Yudhishthira’s ‘experiments with truth’ against Duryodhana’s unwavering belief in power and victory at any cost and Karna’s fatalistic acceptance of an unchangeable destiny. This modern-day retelling combines rock opera with traditional elements such as mantras, Krishna’s flute and kalari drums. “There is a scene when Arjuna is paralysed and Krishna sings a stunning song, where he talks to him like a close friend would — it’s almost like a love ballad. Then goes on to show his Vishwaroopa but the song he sings is not only modern but is taken from one of the most definitive translations of the Gita by Christopher Isherwood,” the director elucidates.
The production, highlighting why Mahabharata is still vital and relevant in the 21st century, boasts wonderfully choreographed kalaripayattu sequences by Arpit Singh and kathak by Pooja Pant. The play’s visual splendour is further elevated by Lynne Fernandes’ lighting design, stunning sets by Fali Unwalla and gorgeously designed costumes by Pallavi Patel.
₹1,000 onwards. August 2, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.