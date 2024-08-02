Lillete Dubey's play 'Jaya! The Victory' to be staged in Bengaluru this weekend

The narrative contrasts Yudhishthira’s ‘experiments with truth’ against Duryodhana’s unwavering belief in power and victory at any cost and Karna’s fatalistic acceptance of an unchangeable destiny. This modern-day retelling combines rock opera with traditional elements such as mantras, Krishna’s flute and kalari drums. “There is a scene when Arjuna is paralysed and Krishna sings a stunning song, where he talks to him like a close friend would — it’s almost like a love ballad. Then goes on to show his Vishwaroopa but the song he sings is not only modern but is taken from one of the most definitive translations of the Gita by Christopher Isherwood,” the director elucidates.