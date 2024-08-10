Captivating the larger than life saga of Krishna through dance and drama, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela', promises a story worth telling!

Touted as the world’s first mega musical on Krishna — Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela conceptualised and created by Dhanraj Nathwani is all set to captivate audiences in Mumbai. Set to unfold at the (NMACC) Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s – Grand Theatre, the musical will have a runtime of 120 minutes, with shows running daily from August 15 to September 1, 2024.
“Creating Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela has been a journey of devotion and passion for me. Krishna’s life is an endless source of inspiration and through this musical, our aim is to share the beauty, wisdom and love that he embodies,” opens Dhanraj. With its rich storytelling, stunning visuals and soul-stirring music, executive producer Bhoomi Nathwani guarantees an immersive experience. She adds, “we are deeply grateful to the entire cast and crew for their immense effort in bringing this magnificent production to life. We are confident that the audiences will be mesmerised, as the ensemble of over 180 artistes embark on this remarkable artistic journey of dancing and live singing, promising a profoundly immersive experience into the essence of this divine saga.”
Penned by the renowned Indian lyricist and screenwriter, padma shri awardee Prasoon Joshi, the musical offers audiences a journey into the lesser-known tales of Krishna. It beautifully depicts his transitions from Vraj to Mewar and Mathura to Dwarka. Under the direction of Shruti Sharma, a seasoned theatre director with expertise in musical theatre, the production showcases the talents of over 180 artists, vividly bringing to life the convergence of Krishna’s divine forms. From Krishna’s playful escapades as the mischievous cowherd in Gokul, endearing himself to the village folk — to his profound role as the wise charioteer imparting the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, the musical captures the essence of Krishna’s multifaceted persona in a spellbinding manner.
The allure of the production will also be heightened by a soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The music blends western symphonic elements, specially recorded in Budapest, with Indian classical music, along with haveli sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk and hindustani semi-classical genres. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work on numerous iconic Indian films, also helps in bringing the characters to life with over 1,800 intricately designed costumes, highlighting the divine playfulness, bravery, and philosophical depths of the characters.
Tickets available online. August 15 to September 1. At NMACC – The Grand Theatre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.