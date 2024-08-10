Captivating the larger than life saga of Krishna through dance and drama, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela', promises a story worth telling!

The allure of the production will also be heightened by a soul-stirring soundtrack containing 20 original songs composed by ace music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The music blends western symphonic elements, specially recorded in Budapest, with Indian classical music, along with haveli sangeet, Rajasthani and Gujarati folk and hindustani semi-classical genres. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work on numerous iconic Indian films, also helps in bringing the characters to life with over 1,800 intricately designed costumes, highlighting the divine playfulness, bravery, and philosophical depths of the characters.

Tickets available online. August 15 to September 1. At NMACC – The Grand Theatre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.