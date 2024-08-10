Exclusive: In conversation with Vijay Padaki, who recently won the ASSITEJ International Lifetime Achievement Award

It is said that your play Robi’s Garden is an outstanding example of Children’s Theatre. How does the play reflect your own artistic style and vision?

Robi’s Garden was a full play taken up in 2011 to pay a tribute to Rabindranath Tagore in his 150th birth anniversary year. While the whole world was looking to perform his ‘classics,’ we decided to do something original, to work on the lesser-known side of Tagore — his comical side. We took his work for children and adapted it for the stage. It included verse, short stories, plays and sketches (his ‘riddle plays’), fantasies, autobiographical writing, (esp. his childhood memories) and the letters to his grand-daughter and other children. The play was one of my best offerings in BLT’s annual flagship Children’s Theatre programme. It had a large cast, with both children and grown-ups on stage, it was a family entertainer, it had a racy script, it had an imaginative stage and innovative props, it stimulated the children’s audience to imagine a world beyond the syrupy stories inflicted on them at school and home and most of all, it incorporated the best of storytelling traditions. It turned out so good because it was not a mere translation of the original works. It would be just a literary piece then. Taken up as an adaptation for the stage we could make the spirit of the originals come alive in the English language and pay a joyous tribute to Robi-da! The revered poet Sankha Ghosh was hugely pleased with the adaptation.