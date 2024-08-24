Anu Vaidyanathan’s ‘Menagerie’ is a theatrical exploration of the endurance required in parenting

Filmmaker, author, tri-athlete and now stand-up comedian, Anu Vaidyanathan has returned to the stage with yet another accolade to her name. Fresh off the success of her globally acclaimed stand-up show BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers), Anu is set to grace the Edinburg Festival Fringe yet again not only with a 90-minute version of this hilarious piece but also marking her theatre debut with the one-woman production — Menagerie.

“I try to follow my nose. If I have something to say and feel ready enough to say it, then that’s how I sort of decide when the piece is ready. But this year, venturing into theatre was a purposeful step. There are themes around mental health, trauma and grief and keeping them in mind I began penning a comedy piece but the primary job of a comedian is to make you laugh. It’s not to make you cry or gasp, so it was a direct conflict. And theatre felt a little bit easier for me to imagine and put down these dark themes into the frame,” Anu shares.