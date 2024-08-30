Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Karna and Kunti’ and Omchery Narayana Pillai’s ‘God Gets It Wrong Again’ comes to Pondicherry

With Rudhvir Vadhan as Karna and Shanthi Palaniappan as Kunti, this 35 minutes play is a dialogue between the two that captures the audience’s attention not just with its story but also with the emotive portrayal. Kunti is overcome with emotions, while Karna has to maintain his loyalty despite being overwhelmed by Kunti’s revelation. Directed by Ajit Chitturi, the play stays true to the happenings as is mentioned in the Mahabharata.

The second play is a story by Omchery Narayana Pillai called God Gets It Wrong Again. Written in his style of depicting serious issues through humour, Omchery sets this play in Kerala and focuses on the issue of the girl child. Ajit, who has also directed this play, says, “A wealthy old woman, who has three grand-daughters does not want another girl child in the family. While her daughter-in-law goes into labour, the old woman tries her best to appease God through her incessant prayers for a boy child. And all of this is portrayed through a smart use of humour.”

The director adds that while we talk about feminism and women empowerment, issues such as not wanting a girl child or dowry still persists in our society. “The play highlights that there’s no end to our wishes and wants. As the story progresses, the lady in labour gives birth to a boy, but the mother-in-law is told by an astrologer that the boy will not be able to take the family line forward as he will be ‘Buddha-like’. Hence, she begins to put the blame on God, that He has got it all wrong, yet again.”

Open to all. August 31,7 pm.

At Alliance Francaise of Pondicherry.

