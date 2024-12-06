Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pankaj Kapur and others to take the stage at the first edition of this new theatre festival

After five successful outings in the capital, the Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF) is branching out into Bengaluru with the debut of the Bengaluru Theatre Festival (BTF), this weekend. Slated to be staged between December 6 to 8 at the Good Shepherd Auditorium, the inaugural edition has already revealed an exciting lineup of plays featuring some of India’s most celebrated actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Lillete Dubey. Prabhu Tony, the founder of Alchemist Live and curator of the festival, notes that Bengaluru being a rich cultural melting pot made it an obvious choice for expansion. The success of DTF is what inspired the team to bring their vision to a city like namma uru eager for large-scale theatre experiences. “We hope to whet the appetite of theatre lovers in Bengaluru with quality theatre experiences. It’s about bringing exceptional stories and acclaimed artists to a new audience, eager for such cultural experiences,” Prabhu begins
The festival’s thoughtfully curated programme features three diverse plays, each offering something distinct. Pankaj Kapur’s one-act solo performance, Dopehri, which is a moving adaptation of his novella, opens the festival on December 6. The following day, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah star in Old World, a compelling production premiering in Bengaluru that revolves around a woman who encounters a reserved doctor at a health resort where their friendship blooms to reveal what it is like to grow old in today’s world.
The festival concludes on December 8 with Salaam Noni Appa, a heartwarming tale staged by Lillete Dubey and an ensemble cast, based on Twinkle Khanna’s bestselling book which explores the life of Noni Appa, her sister, Binni and their yoga instructor, Anand. “BTF is an idea about creating a platform that celebrates diverse stories and incredible talent. The combination of star-studded line-ups, fresh narratives and the immersive experience we curate ensures the festival resonates on an emotional level with audiences,” the curator reveals.
Prabhu’s vision for BTF extends far beyond its grand debut this weekend. He hopes the festival will evolve into an annual cultural landmark for the city, akin to its Delhi counterpart. Plans for future editions include introducing workshops, collaborative projects and new formats to enrich the experience further. “We want BTF to not only entertain but also educate and inspire the theatre community here. Collaborating with such talented artistes elevates the festival while giving the audience a chance to engage with performances that are both thoughtprovoking and entertaining,” he shares. Prabhu recalls the overwhelming response to the Delhi Theatre Festival, where nearly 14,000 people gathered to celebrate the art form which was the most fulfilling aspect of this event.
₹750 onwards. At St Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road.