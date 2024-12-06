Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pankaj Kapur and others to take the stage at the first edition of this new theatre festival

The festival’s thoughtfully curated programme features three diverse plays, each offering something distinct. Pankaj Kapur’s one-act solo performance, Dopehri, which is a moving adaptation of his novella, opens the festival on December 6. The following day, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah star in Old World, a compelling production premiering in Bengaluru that revolves around a woman who encounters a reserved doctor at a health resort where their friendship blooms to reveal what it is like to grow old in today’s world.

The festival concludes on December 8 with Salaam Noni Appa, a heartwarming tale staged by Lillete Dubey and an ensemble cast, based on Twinkle Khanna’s bestselling book which explores the life of Noni Appa, her sister, Binni and their yoga instructor, Anand. “BTF is an idea about creating a platform that celebrates diverse stories and incredible talent. The combination of star-studded line-ups, fresh narratives and the immersive experience we curate ensures the festival resonates on an emotional level with audiences,” the curator reveals.