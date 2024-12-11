Shaping lives through theatre

"Sutradhar plays a pivotal role in my life and career,” says actor Vijay Deverakonda, addressing the audience at the 25th anniversary celebrations of Sutradhar, Hyderabad’s renowned theatre and acting school. The event, held at Badruka College of Commerce, saw Vijay reminiscing about his transformative journey with the institution.

“When I joined, everything Vinay sir (Vinay Varma, founder of Sutradhar) said felt more like a challenge than encouragement. But at that stage in my life, nothing could deter me. Looking back, I realise it was exactly what I needed. Vinay sir channelled my energy as a young dreamer in the right direction, shaping me into who I am today,” shares Vijay.

Every successful individual is often asked the same question at some point — ‘How and where did you begin?’ And the answer often traces back to the first steps taken toward their dreams. For many stars in Tollywood, including Sree Vishnu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Anand Deverakonda, the answer lies with Sutradhar. Founded by Vinay Varma — an actor, scriptwriter, and casting director — Sutradhar has been a cornerstone in their artistic journeys.

In conversation with CE, Vinay Varma shares insights into Sutradhar’s evolution and impact.

Journey of Sutradhar

Established as Sutradhar Casting Agency Private Limited on October 10, 1996, the institution aimed to bring transparency to casting at a time when questionable practices were rampant. Over the years, it evolved into a multi-faceted platform encompassing casting, theatre, production, and workshops.

“Our journey began with our first workshop in 1999. We never had rigid plans or schedules; flexibility has been our foundation. We focus on building strong individuals, not just skilled actors. Observation, imagination, and self-reflection are at the core of our teaching,” Vinay explains.

Vinay emphasises the importance of shedding influences to discover individuality, saying, “Imitation is the first step but real growth comes when you find your unique voice. Theatre helps participants see themselves through a psychological ‘looking glass’ and refine their craft daily,” underscores the mentor.

Theatre as a springboard

When asked if theatre is the right starting point for aspiring actors, Vinay affirms, “Theatre is foundational — it makes you humane. It teaches empathy, discipline, and dedication. Theatre strips away ego and comfort, pushing you to explore new depths. For actors transitioning to cinema, theatre builds a solid base that reflects in their performances on screen.”

On the evolving landscape of theatre

Vinay observes how theatre has adapted to modern constraint. “Spaces have become smaller but theatre continues to thrive. It’s evolving like everything else in this world.

As long as the spirit of theatre lives on, it will endure in various forms,” says the optimistic actor-director. As an actor, director, dubbing artist, and casting director, Vinay reflects on his varied roles, saying, “I primarily see myself as an actor. Acting allows me to explore my inner self and emotions. Direction offers another dimension — it’s about transforming and storytelling. Each role I take on enriches my journey as an artist.”

Sutradhar’s values

Sutradhar emphasises discipline, commitment, and lifelong learning. “Learning itself is a moral value,” says Vinay, adding, “Like the sunlight that offers vitamin D, knowledge surrounds us. But it’s up to individuals to absorb and apply it. There’s no endpoint in this journey; growth is constant.”

Through its relentless commitment to theatre and personal growth, Sutradhar continues to be a platform for aspiring artistes, nurturing not only their talent but also their humanity.

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya