'Bratman' takes the stage: A playful twist on the caped crusader

“We workshop with the cast, discover their strengths and weaknesses, and write the script to fit them,” the director shares. This approach ensures a fresh and dynamic performance every year, complete with special effects, dances, and witty dialogues.

This year’s production promises to delight audiences of all ages with its mix of slapstick comedy, magical elements, and a touch of social commentary. “Bratman isn’t dark, broody, or sad like the Batman we know,” says the director. Instead, the show introduces a more mischievous, playful protagonist. The story revolves around Joker, who is “locked away,” constantly influencing him to turn into the bratty Bratman. This year’s production also explores Batman’s psyche in a novel way. By giving him a family, the play examines how relationships could reshape the typically lone, brooding character. “What happens when Batman has a wife or a child? How does that change him?” the director muses.

Though primarily comedic, their pantomime often reflects current issues. This year is no exception. “We’re touching on themes of war, the need for peace, and Chennai’s resilience,” the director says. “But we’re never preachy; we present arguments humorously and let the audience introspect further.” The pantomime also dives into local concerns, such as the city’s floods and civic duties, making it both relatable and impactful. “It’s by the people of the city, for the people of the city,” they add.

Santhosh, who plays Bratman, shares, “Bratman is very different from Batman. Because this guy is pretty old now, with a tummy and on the verge of retirement. So, it's all about what will happen if he retires. I think it'll be very interesting because we've never seen Batman give up.” This pantomime, for these actors, is a transformative experience that pushes boundaries and fosters growth. “This place is like a lab, where we can experiment with all the different kinds of selves we can be,” shares Sonia Karthikeyan. “I’ve never sung in front of anyone before, but being pushed to do it here was liberating. It gave me a confidence I didn’t know I had—like discovering a superpower,” adds Deepthe Orintelu.

This year’s pantomime is a heartfelt tribute to the CEO and trustee of the theatre, Dr Rohini Rau’s late grandmother Supriya Cheriyan. A vibrant presence in every show, she even made her stage debut at the age of 92 as the older Princess Leia in a Star Wars-themed production. “She was so alive and happy beyond the age of 90, always preaching the importance of being positive and bringing joy to others,” shares Rohini. The Little Theatre itself owes its existence to her grandmother and grandfather, who encouraged Rohini’s mother to create something meaningful for children, leading to its founding. “There’s a character and a song in the show dedicated to her—you’ll know it when you see it,” Rohini says, hinting at the love and memories embedded in this year’s production

So, whether you’re a die-hard Batman fan or just looking for a good laugh, this year’s Christmas pantomime is sure to deliver. As the director puts it, “We aim to make you laugh, think, and awaken your inner child.”

On December 14 and 15 at 3 pm and 7 pm, and from December 16 to 19 at 7 pm, at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets available online.



(Written by Shivani Illakiya)