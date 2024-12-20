Fabulous@14 | We bring you 14 theatre artistes from Bengaluru who we believe will define 2025!

Bengaluru has always been up on top when it comes to theatre. The idea of performing on stage is inculcated in the early years of a person, prompting them to take up theatre or performing arts and most often than not, they make it big in a city like ours. There are a number of theatre groups in the city that nourish and bring out the actor in you and there would rarely be a weekend when there is no theatre play taking place in the city. As a homage to this enduring culture, we bring you 14 theatre artistes who you should keep an eye on in 2025 — head to their next performance and you’ll understand why they were chosen.