Fabulous@14 | We bring you 14 theatre artistes from Bengaluru who we believe will define 2025!

Bengaluru has always been up on top when it comes to theatre. The idea of performing on stage is inculcated in the early years of a person, prompting them to take up theatre or performing arts and most often than not, they make it big in a city like ours. There are a number of theatre groups in the city that nourish and bring out the actor in you and there would rarely be a weekend when there is no theatre play taking place in the city. As a homage to this enduring culture, we bring you 14 theatre artistes who you should keep an eye on in 2025 — head to their next performance and you’ll understand why they were chosen.
Srividya Premjit
Srividya is quite new to theatre. Her journey just began this year, when she did a workshop called Begin to Believe by Vishal Nayer, where she learned all about acting, characterisations and bringing honesty to my performance. “The plays really helped boost my confidence as an actor. Soon after, I got an opportunity to perform in Love Triangle, a play by Mirrors Theatre, on December 7. It was my first time on stage and it was amazing! I want to build on the foundation I’ve started this year, deepen my understanding of acting, refine my skills and take on challenging roles. I’d love to collaborate with different theatre groups in Bengaluru and see where this journey takes me.”
Shrunga BV
Shrunga began his theatre journey in 2004 during his second year of engineering. His father, a part of the 50-year-old theatre company Benaka, introduced him to the revival of the play Gokula Nirgamana. “At the time, my perception of theatre was limited to costumes and exaggerated performances. However, being part of that production transformed my understanding, revealing the power of storytelling and community. It was a sense of being part of a community and sharing experiences and sharing stories. That sense was what drew me into theatre, even from the starting days. For 2025, after 20 years of acting and collaborating across India and Germany, I aim to create my own work, find my voice as a creator and tell stories that resonate deeply.”
Tahera S
Driven by an imperishable passion for the performing arts, Tahera always gives her best while performing. With her 10+ years of experience in the field, she decided to take a step forward and founded her own theatre group — Arena Theatre Productions. “Founded in 2022 and in our very short tenure, we took to stage multiple international best sellers including The Vagina Monologues, To Kill A Mockingbird and The Seagull which were all very well received by our audiences. With our energy higher than ever, we are all set to put up three more critically acclaimed international bestsellers and continue to give our audiences an immersive experience.”
Syed Saad
Syed got into theatre from a young age. His mother often recounts how he was a draamebaaz when he was kid. But he seriously got into theatre when he was introduced to Tahera, founder of Arena Theatre productions in mid-2023. “Over the past year we’ve put up 20+ shows of four different productions and I’ve played important roles in To Kill a Mockingbird, Atticus Finch and Chekhov’s The Seagull. As a thumb rule, we like to bring to stage things that we’d like to see and love creating. We’re coming up with a comedy, in talks for an adaptation of a bestselling novel and I’m working on a couple of adaptations — ones that really resonate with me.”
Nishanth Sai
Nishanth was an engineering student at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, where he got introduced to theatre through the theatrics club. “I did several plays there and learned from my seniors. During my final year, I was picked by an ad director for a Xiaomi ad, marking my entry into professional acting. After that, I did several ads and short films. However, I realised there was a gap in my skills compared to professional theatre actors. I enrolled in a theatre workshop to improve my acting skills. It helped me understand acting better, break down performances and prepare for roles. In 2025, I’m assisting an upcoming play, shooting my movie and exploring more opportunities in the Bengaluru theatre circle.”
Divya Chandra
Divya always wanted to try acting since childhood. She was mesmerised by movies and songs but never had the courage to pursue it, as she got busy with studies and work. “Something happened this year and I decided to follow my passion. After researching, I committed to a six-weekend course. That was the best decision of my life. It helped with personal growth, public speaking and confidence — it was like therapy. Next, I aim to audition for films, work on short films or ads and gain more exposure.”
Vibhuti Eve
Her theatre journey began during her college years at Christ University, where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Studies, English and Psychology. She always dreamt of becoming a film director as a child but never acted on it until then. “As a shy person, exploring acting during this course helped me open up personally and professionally. In my second year, I interned with Misfit, working as a documentarian and participating in their Begin to Believe workshop. This experience shed my inhibitions and deepened my love for theatre. I later acted in my second professional play with Misfit and continued collaborating with them. In 2025, I’m excited about Tri-Dentity Season 2 and exploring direction by writing and staging a short play.”
Sumeet Sirohi
His love for theatre began in school when he performed his first play in 8th standard. “While I loved acting, growing up as a queer kid meant facing bullying, ridicule and being pushed into a shell. After college, I decided to give theatre another chance. Joining Misfit, founded by Ratan Thakore Grant, was life-changing. Misfit became a safe space where my individuality was celebrated. It taught me that acting is not about who you are, but what you are giving to the art form. In 2025, I aspire to play more impactful and queer roles. I want to inspire others, especially queer individuals, to follow their dreams. If even one person in the audience sees me and feels empowered, my mission is accomplished.”
Sabhyatha Rajashekar
Sabhyatha began her theatre journey in 2024, inspired by her partner, who she met on Hinge. This connection led her to joining acting workshops sparking a deep passion for acting. A kathak dancer with a love for the stage, she found the community spirit in theatre incredibly fulfilling. “Despite personal challenges, the support of my peers and the craft itself have kept me grounded. My first professional play, Tri-Dentity, part of Misfit’s Begin to Believe production, is set to debut on February 1 and 2, 2025.”
Bindu Ninasam
Bindu’s journey into theatre was influenced by her parents, both theatre artistes. After completing a business management degree and working for a while, she realised she couldn’t stay in one place and resigned. She returned to her native village, Raksidi in Hassan district, where she was uncertain about her next step. “My partner encouraged me to pursue theatre professionally. I then enrolled in a one-year theatre performing arts course at Ninasam, which marked the beginning of my career. Currently, I’m involved in a theatre and education project for children with Nirdigantha and plan to focus on working with transgender individuals and children in 2025.”
R Aswin
Aswin’s theatre journey began with Christ University’s Mime Club, where he spent four years performing silent acts that expressed scenarios without dialogue. After college, his passion for acting led him to explore theatre as a medium to enhance his understanding of storytelling and performance. “Eager to delve deeper, I enrolled in Vishal Nayer’s Begin to Believe workshops, completing Level 1 in March and Level 2 in November 2024. These experiences culminated in my casting for various theatre productions. Currently, I’m actively auditioning for other theatre productions to further expand my artistic journey
Dingri Bharata
Dingri’s spark for theatre was ignited by his father, who was a beedinataka artiste. He accompanied his father to performances and later explored music, playing the tabla. He acted in plays directed by his father and further developed his skills at Ninasam, where he completed a year-long theatre course. “After a break in journalism, I returned to theatre, joining the Jangamma group, where I won a Best Supporting Role award for Daklakatha Devikavya. My journey continued with a performance in Bob Marley from Kodihalli. In 2025, I plan to host a new theatre show, Hulgi Culture and explore creating a music band, along with conducting workshops to deepen my artistic craft.”
Abhinav Singh Aakash
Abhinav got into theatre in 2019 when he joined his first company in Bengaluru after graduating from an MBA program. “At the time, I was going through a lot personally and feeling unfulfilled in my job. That’s when I discovered a theatre group. It became a safe space for me to explore myself and express my emotions. In 2025, I aim to explore a wider range of roles, emotions and storytelling. I look forward to more shows and continuing my growth as a theatre artiste.”
Akhil Parameswaran
Akhil had always been inclined toward performing arts, but growing up, most people around him pursued science and engineering. He followed that path and became a software developer. “In 2017, three years into my career, I felt my first burnout and returned to Bengaluru. That’s when I discovered a theatre group, through my brother’s classmate. For 2025, I plan to act in more plays, mentor upcoming actors and collaborate with Bengaluru theatre groups while continuing to grow through auditions and workshops.”
