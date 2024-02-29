‘Hold the Mushrooms!’ offers a touching story that is both thought-provoking & emotionally resonant

In a time where relationships and emotions are less valued than our phones and the number of likes and followers on social media, this play seeks to take the audience back to the importance of having relationships and the dynamics of navigating them despite the odds. Explaining the same, Michael Muthu, who has directed the play, says, “What I think the play does is, makes you think about your relationships; your attitude towards fellow human beings and more specifically to your family members. It reveals a lot about human nature; our need to love, our need to be loved, the importance of forgiveness, the destructiveness of hate… the play has a lot to reveal.”

As a director directing someone else’s story, does it get difficult at any stage to have a complete understanding or do complete justice to the script, we ask Michael. “Well, you always hope you’ve got it right, that you are seeing it the way the playwright sees it, but people do see things differently. And have we done complete justice to the script? All I can say is that it’s not easy, but we’ve done a lot of hard work to get to where we are now; moving forward, it’s for the audiences to decide.”

Featuring well-known theatre actors TM Karthik, Roshan Poncha, Gibran Osman and Tanaaz Zoroofchi, Hold the Mushrooms! will hold your attention as it skillfully unravels the joys, struggles, and poignant moments that bind the characters together. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the playwright has woven a tale that resonates deeply with the audience, drawing on shared experiences and emotions. The humour injected into the script adds a delightful layer to the narrative, providing moments of levity that balance the more profound themes explored in the play.