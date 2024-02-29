The story of Ekalavya told through Kathakali

Through the nuances of Kathakali, every emotion, ranging from devotion, eagerness, love, anger, dejection and disappointment, is aptly portrayed by Kottakkal Nandakumar (Drona), Saranam Mohan (Arjuna), Kalamandalam Neera (Ekalavya), and Kalamandalam Praveen (Krishna).

Ekalavyan begins with Ekalavya approaching Drona, who is teaching Arjuna the art of archery. Ekalavya requests Drona to teach him too, but he rejects him and continues teaching Arjuna. A dejected Ekalavya walks away… As the story progresses, Ekalavya offers his thumb to Drona, and also requests him to allow him to have a duel with Arjuna to prove that he is better than anyone else even without a thumb. The only goal of Ekalavya is to prove that he is Drona’s best student and is also the best archer. Drona tells him to fight Krishna first, and thus ensues a battle. A reluctant Krishna tries to dissuade Ekalavya from the fight but all in vain.

“All of this is written in the Mahabharata, but through this play, and especially through the end that sees Ekalavya die, the message I am trying to convey is that we should not focus just on being ‘one’ brilliant self, rather we should be humble enough to be able to work along with others. Ekalavya’s nemesis was his obsession with being the best. Blinded, he couldn’t see that neither Arjuna, nor Krishna, in fact not even Drona, were his enemies, rather his own perceived pride of being the best,” Harikumar explains.