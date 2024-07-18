This play invites the audience to turn into active characters rather than being mere spectators

In a groundbreaking theatrical experience, Sifar Theatre presents Hazaaron Khwaishein, an interactive play inspired by the writings of Duncan Macmillan and performed by theatre artiste Feroze. This innovative production transforms the audience from passive viewers into active participants in the narrative.

Feroze, the driving force behind this production, has a long history with interactive, or “participatory,” performances, especially with children and teenagers. “

All the audience will be a part of the play, doing something or the other. Some will become characters; others will help the characters move forward,” Feroze explains. Despite this high level of involvement, he assures, “It is designed in a way which will not be a burden (on the audience) or a compulsion to put up an act.”

The play tackles sensitive issues such as mental health, which were central to Duncan’s original story about the mental health struggles of people in the UK. Feroze has adapted this narrative for an Indian audience, noting, “Duncan’s story featured characters like school therapists, which are rare in India, so we replaced those characters with teachers.”

Hazaaron Khwaishein tells the story of a boy whose mother is suicidal and his journey through this challenging period. The boy consoles himself by looking at the good things around him and starts writing a list of 10 lakh things which make him happy. The audience will receive notes mentioning some of these experiences and will recite them at the appropriate moments. “Through the play, we are trying to convey the importance of ‘think before you act’. Look around and see the good things and re-think before taking any bold step,” he says, explaining the inspiration behind the play’s title.

As the narrator, Feroze’s role is to immerse the audience in the boy’s experiences. “Since I’m the narrator, I need to make the audience feel like it’s me who is going through all of that. It’s a behavioural performance and that is the challenge,” he shares.

From the moment they enter the hall, the audience is prepared to be part of the performance, whether delivering a single line or performing an entire scene. This unique approach ensures that Hazaaron Khwaisheinis not just a play but an unforgettable experience.

Tickets at Rs 200. July 20, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Written by Manik Reddy

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress