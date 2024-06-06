Revisit ‘High School Musical’ with its stage adaptation, ‘Wildcats The Musical’

It is no New Year’s Eve here where high school juniors Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez meet. But that’s exactly where Wildcats The Musical will take you. A stage adaptation of the Disney movie High School Musical, Wildcats The Musical, directed by Deandra Clementine Nicholas, not just takes you back to high school; but also brings you a story full of love, friendship, betrayal, and of course, lots of music and dancing.

“If you are a High School Musical fan, you will fall in love with it all over again; and if you are not a fan, you will be one, right after this show,” Deandra promises, as she also shares, “High School Musical is the first musical film that I watched as a child. I was around three to four years then. I have re-watched it many times. Even today, I always go back to it. So when I took up theatre, I always knew that one day, I am going to be helming this musical for the stage. And here I am! Super excited but equally nervous.” Deandra, who is one of the most promising, young and upcoming theatre artistes, has earlier directed Queen of the Nile but Wildcats The Musical, she says, is her first big production.