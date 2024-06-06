Revisit ‘High School Musical’ with its stage adaptation, ‘Wildcats The Musical’

It is no New Year’s Eve here where high school juniors Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez meet. But that’s exactly where Wildcats The Musical will take you. A stage adaptation of the Disney movie High School Musical, Wildcats The Musical, directed by Deandra Clementine Nicholas, not just takes you back to high school; but also brings you a story full of love, friendship, betrayal, and of course, lots of music and dancing.
“If you are a High School Musical fan, you will fall in love with it all over again; and if you are not a fan, you will be one, right after this show,” Deandra promises, as she also shares, “High School Musical is the first musical film that I watched as a child. I was around three to four years then. I have re-watched it many times. Even today, I always go back to it. So when I took up theatre, I always knew that one day, I am going to be helming this musical for the stage. And here I am! Super excited but equally nervous.” Deandra, who is one of the most promising, young and upcoming theatre artistes, has earlier directed Queen of the Nile but Wildcats The Musical, she says, is her first big production.
Since this is a musical theatre and a stage adaptation, Deandra decided to use original tracks, with the cast training with vocal conductor Antara Sarah Chacko for the last three months. She tells us, “The singing will be all live! The cast will be entertaining, singing, dancing and everything in between! Most of the songs that we are using are originals from the 2006 movie soundtrack, so the audience will be quite familiar with them. The cast has been practicing for months as a choir alongside their dance rehearsals. It seemed challenging at first because I usually work with children choir, and this is the first time that I am working with adult choir, but I have to say that they are an extremely talented group of singers. Now, it’s time for the final show, and I cannot wait to watch what we have worked so hard towards!”
Antara also plays the female lead Gabriella Montez. On reprising the role, she says, “It’s nostalgic! We grew up watching High School Musical! And now, I have stepped into Gabriella’s shoes! I want to scream!”
The whole cast has become one small family, Deandra tells us, as they have been working together for months now. She adds, “The cast includes people who have come together for the love of theatre. We have all learnt a lot from one another over the last few months. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. I am so proud and can’t wait for people to come watch them on stage!”
The play is produced by Uthara Menon and the choreography is by Vishnu Lakshmi.
Tickets: Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. June 8, 7 pm.
At The Music Academy, TTK Road.
