This upcoming theatre production in Bengaluru merges conventional and cinematic methods

MISF!T Theatre Studio’s Trident!ty showcases its innovative approach to theatre. Spanning three time periods, it explores themes of identity and societal norms across different eras, combining comedy and drama to entertain and provoke thought.

Founded by Ratan Thakore Grant, they emphasise that anyone can act with proper guidance. We delve into a conversation with Vishal Nayer and Venkatesan Vaidhyanathan, co-directors of the play to speak about the concept behind Trident!ty, MISF!T’s unique approach to theatre and how their production reflects the studio’s evolution.

Can you tell us about the concept behind Trident!ty and how it differs from traditional theatrical productions?

Vishal: MISF!T has always been proud of creating original plays. The story is fresh and original. Our USP has always been in mixing several Indian languages as part of the script. So, it’s relatable and yet interesting. We try to use a style that mixes traditional stage and movie elements to create a unique experience. While the scenes and blocking are conventional, also try to use cinematic methods. The play spans three different time periods.



How do these distinct eras contribute to the overall narrative and themes of the production?

Vishal: While on one side the three eras depict their respective social evolution and modernisation; what has remained consistent are the core human emotions that surpass time and space. We realise that all this affects our identity, no matter which era we belong to.