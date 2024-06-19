This upcoming theatre production in Bengaluru merges conventional and cinematic methods

MISF!T Theatre Studio’s Trident!ty showcases its innovative approach to theatre. Spanning three time periods, it explores themes of identity and societal norms across different eras, combining comedy and drama to entertain and provoke thought.
Founded by Ratan Thakore Grant, they emphasise that anyone can act with proper guidance. We delve into a conversation with Vishal Nayer and Venkatesan Vaidhyanathan, co-directors of the play to speak about the concept behind Trident!ty, MISF!T’s unique approach to theatre and how their production reflects the studio’s evolution.
Can you tell us about the concept behind Trident!ty and how it differs from traditional theatrical productions?
Vishal: MISF!T has always been proud of creating original plays. The story is fresh and original. Our USP has always been in mixing several Indian languages as part of the script. So, it’s relatable and yet interesting. We try to use a style that mixes traditional stage and movie elements to create a unique experience. While the scenes and blocking are conventional, also try to use cinematic methods. The play spans three different time periods.
How do these distinct eras contribute to the overall narrative and themes of the production?
Vishal: While on one side the three eras depict their respective social evolution and modernisation; what has remained consistent are the core human emotions that surpass time and space. We realise that all this affects our identity, no matter which era we belong to.
Ratan Thakore Grant is described as a ‘misfit’ in the Bengaluru theatre scene. How has this influenced MISF!T’s approach to theatre and acting education?
Venkatesan: Ratan Thakore Grant’s style is rooted in the traditional method of acting created by Stanislavski. His fundamental principle of starting MISF!T was created with simple objectives. First is that theatre is a definitive science that can be taught and learned. The second one is that acting should be fun — anyone can act. And finally, he believes in making theatre relatable.
MISF!T emphasises that anyone can act with proper guidance. How does this philosophy manifest in your workshops and productions?
Vishal: Ratan has been a pioneer in creating techniques in acting and theatre. Acting can be learned with proper guidance which involves the syllabus, creating an environment that facilitates learning, understanding individuals for who they are, and creating a safe space. At MISF!T, we ensure our values are always in alignment with this.
What can audience members expect to take away from the Trident!ty experience, both emotionally and intellectually?
Venkatesan: While the stories are rooted in different forms of theatre like period comedy-drama, Tragicomedy and black comedy, the audience while laughing, will also have strong conflicting experiences and by the end, we leave some interesting questions to the audience around our definition and understanding of identity.
INR 250. June 22, 3.30 pm & 7.45 pm. At KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, Basaveshwara Nagar.
Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal
indulge@newindianexpress.com
@indulgexpress