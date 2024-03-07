Women's Day: Thespian Reshmi Sen on her acting journey

Thespian and actor Reshmi Sen still regrets not spending her prime years on the stage. A post-graduate in psychology, Sen is a trained classical dancer, too. She, and her husband, Kaushik Sen along with a few other friends, founded the theatre group Swapnasandhani in 1992. But until 2000, she was only doing backstage work.

One of the strongest actors on stage, the audience has seen Sen playing a variety of characters in films, television and OTT. We speak to her about her journey.