World Theatre Day 2024: Five Indian actors who prove that the stage still packs a punch

Are the curtains down and lights out for theatre? Not quite. Although there is a rise of flashy screens and endless streaming options, theatre is an art form that offers an experience like no other.
While many think it is fading away, theatre has often been a space for actors to unleash their raw and unfiltered selves, helping them learn the craft in its truest form.
This World Theatre Day, we celebrate five Indian actors who go on to prove that the stage is far from dead.
The versatile actor has charmed us all with his stellar performances in Bollywood, arthouse films and international productions. His focus on the craft aligns with his love for the stage. While he has constantly been putting up remarkable theatre performances, he runs his own theatre group, Motley Productions, which has been around since 1977.
Kalki Koechlin is known for taking up unconventional roles in films like Margarita with a Straw and That Girl in Yellow Boots. Despite some of her commercial successes, the star believes that the theatre is an actor’s playground. She has been acting, writing and directing plays for years now. In 2015, she also founded Little Productions, a theatre production group.
The heartthrob actor who has been lauded for his performance in Rocket Boys and Made in Heaven has been a part of multiple theatre productions. He garnered appreciation for his role in the 2013 revival of Death of a Salesman. Jim’s tryst with theatre began in Atlanta and continued even after he made the move to Mumbai.
As she dabbles between Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Telugu films, the Mrs Undercover star also enjoys working in experimental theatre. After she performed her first play Nako Re Baba in 2003, she has continued to be a part of several theatre productions. She is also associated with Aasakta Kalamanch, a Pune-based theatre troupe.
Most loved for his comical role in Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal has set a benchmark with his effortless acting. The actor however shines not just on the screen, but on the stage as well. He has had quite a successful stint in theatre with over 150 plays in Gujarati and Hindi. In 2020, he also became the chairman of the National School of Drama, New Delhi.