World Theatre Day 2024: Five Indian actors who prove that the stage still packs a punch

Are the curtains down and lights out for theatre? Not quite. Although there is a rise of flashy screens and endless streaming options, theatre is an art form that offers an experience like no other.

While many think it is fading away, theatre has often been a space for actors to unleash their raw and unfiltered selves, helping them learn the craft in its truest form.

This World Theatre Day, we celebrate five Indian actors who go on to prove that the stage is far from dead.

Naseeruddin Shah

The versatile actor has charmed us all with his stellar performances in Bollywood, arthouse films and international productions. His focus on the craft aligns with his love for the stage. While he has constantly been putting up remarkable theatre performances, he runs his own theatre group, Motley Productions, which has been around since 1977.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin is known for taking up unconventional roles in films like Margarita with a Straw and That Girl in Yellow Boots. Despite some of her commercial successes, the star believes that the theatre is an actor’s playground. She has been acting, writing and directing plays for years now. In 2015, she also founded Little Productions, a theatre production group.