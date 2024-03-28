Here's all you need to know about Kyogen
The audience split into laughter as the Kyogen performance was on in the Thakur dalan of Jorasankho Thakurbari. In a historical move, the Japan Gallery with support from the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata was renovated and updated for the audience and opened to the general public earlier last month. To celebrate the occasion and inauguration was present the legendary Shigeyama Sengoro family who performed the traditional comical theatre of Japan, Kyogen.
Performing a short skit about a humourous servant in a family, the theatre had exaggeration in its dialogue and actions. Apart from Shigeyama, the other artistes included Tatsuya Iguchi, Tatsumasa Shigeyama, and Toramasa Shigeyama in various roles. We spoke to Shigeyama Sengoro on the sidelines of the performance to know more about this traditional art form of theatre.
How has your family contributed to taking the legacy of Kyogen forward?
Kyogen originated around 650 years ago and the Sengoro family has been performing it for the last 400 years. Initially, it was performed in a traditional format but now we as a family are trying to adapt it for the general public as well.
How have the performances evolved over time?
There have been some changes though the costumes are similar. The Kyogen performed today tries to reflect the way of life and thought process of the people of a bygone era. In terms, of changes the language has been changed so that the common people can also understand and relate to it. The other thing is the tempo. Today, the tempo is faster than before.
Tell us about the beautiful costumes…
The costumes are particularly customised for Kyogen performances. These are Japanese Kimonos only but the difference is that they are made to look bigger with paddings. This is to have more effect on the audience. They also make it a little more colourful to make it performance friendly.
What does a traditional performance setting look like?
Nowadays, Kyogen is performed like a Noh Theatre which is another form of traditional theatre. Kyogen doesn’t use any stage settings. It is just by movements and hands.
What kinds of themes are adapted to make a Kyogen?
A very typical category is about the servants. But usually, Kyogen is adapted according to the audience’s taste, place, and time duration. It is usually around 20-30 minutes.
With Kyogen not having any director, how are new productions developed?
Usually it’s the old tales that have been passed down through generations that are being performed today. But sometimes, performers develop new tales. They ask some authors to write it and perform on the basis of that. At times, they develop a concept and act it out. For us, I have developed some new tales. The setting is very informal where we request our writer friends to write out a tale and we perform on it. That’s how new performances are developed.
How has performing Kyogen shaped your personality?
I am performing Kyogen as a child. That has made it easier for me to communicate with people freely and easily. The fact that people are enjoying my performance makes me very happy. I believe this is better than desk work or the regular kind of jobs that we do.
One lesson that you give to your students
To maintain a balance between tradition and innovation. Of course, sticking to the traditional performance is important. However, innovation in performance is also important. But ultimately the balance between the two is of prime significance.
How is Kyogen received among today’s generation in Japan and worldwide?
Although there are many things to do today, there are still many youngsters who enjoy Kyogen. As a hobby, they perform Kyogen and Noh. There are many foreign students who come to Japan to study and learn Kyogen. This helps spread the art form too.
Is this your first visit to Kolkata and India?
Yes! It’s been just two days since we are here. We haven’t been able to look around a lot because we are busy with performances but we liked the curry and found it tasty.