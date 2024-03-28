Here's all you need to know about Kyogen

The audience split into laughter as the Kyogen performance was on in the Thakur dalan of Jorasankho Thakurbari. In a historical move, the Japan Gallery with support from the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata was renovated and updated for the audience and opened to the general public earlier last month. To celebrate the occasion and inauguration was present the legendary Shigeyama Sengoro family who performed the traditional comical theatre of Japan, Kyogen.

Performing a short skit about a humourous servant in a family, the theatre had exaggeration in its dialogue and actions. Apart from Shigeyama, the other artistes included Tatsuya Iguchi, Tatsumasa Shigeyama, and Toramasa Shigeyama in various roles. We spoke to Shigeyama Sengoro on the sidelines of the performance to know more about this traditional art form of theatre.