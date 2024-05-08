Actor Ramesh Aravind, Nirup Bhandari and more on Bengaluru's iconic Cauvery theatre shutting shop

The iconic Cauvery theatre on Sankey Road, a cherished stop for B’luru’s movie buffs, shuttered its doors for the final time.

Ramesh Aravind, actor-filmmaker

“I have fond memories of my films screening there. But it wasn’t just my films; I saw many great movies there. The architecture was unique, from the stairs to the parking area, which was huge and seemed to fit any number of cars. But I think all these aspects are just nostalgia for me now. I’m sure the owners had their reasons for closing the theatre. When I started in the industry, the theatre was a juggernaut, but over the years, I’ve seen many like Cauvery crumble. It feels like that’s just the way times are changing.”

Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, filmmaker

“Cauvery is the last of the six theatres – that screened my film America America for 100 days – to close. The news is heartbreaking. Theatres may be demolished, but not the nostalgic memories! We can’t stop the changes. We have to accept them and live with the memories of our past glories! At the end of the day, they are commercial properties. For creators and audiences, it was a cultural platform filled with many memories.”

Rajendra Singh Babu, filmmaker

“Cauvery was a very beautiful theatre, but the rise of multiplexes has sadly sidelined these single-screen theatres. There’s absolutely no support from the government, either state or central, to sustain these theatres. In Europe, such theatres are places where people meet and share ideas about films. That’s why, when historic theatres began to close there, they introduced policy changes to prevent it. They offer many incentives to keep such theatres alive. Without adequate support and incentives, maintaining these theatres is very expensive and they cannot compete with multiplexes.”

Nirup Bhandari, actor

Whenever we visited Bengaluru when I was young, we used to stay at a family friend’s house near Cauvery theatre. After work, dad would take us to Cauvery. That was the only theatre I knew in B’luru until I moved back after graduation. I recall it being my first experience in an air-conditioned theatre. About 20-30 minutes into the film, I would begin feeling quite cold, and my dad would request the staff to lower the AC, which they would kindly agree to do.