The missive link

Marking the stage debut of Vir Hirani, son of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the play is composed entirely of letters featuring four actors performing a series of monologues. Here strangers get connected through letters. They find solace and a newer understanding of life and relationships through the medium. It was while Mughal-e-Azam was running at the prestigious Lincoln Theatre in New York last year that Khan got an opportunity to meet Joseph. “I was fascinated by Joseph’s writing. It stayed with me,” says Khan.

Nonetheless, it was a difficult premise to adapt for the stage. But then Khan had the experience of Tumhari Amrita—a play through letters—backing him. “The play is also complex and layered, it is not linear and jumps time also. It was a challenge to engage the audience,” says Khan. The work sees Suresh, an origami wunderkind based in the US, read out letters he’s written to Father Hashimoto, a priest based in Nagasaki.