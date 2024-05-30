Table for Two: The Last Page Collective’s new play, 'The Earthquake', debuts in Bengaluru tomorrow

Two people, sitting together, having a conversation, exchanging stories. Could there be a purer form of love than this – of trying to understand and wanting to be understood? The Earthquake, Bengaluru-based The Last Page Collective’s upcoming play, essentially revolves around this. When delved deeper though, the story reflects on loneliness, vulnerability and our expectations from interpersonal relationships, in an age where boundaries are drawing close yet we are moving from one another further and further away. We sat with playwright-director Samragni Dasgupta and assistant director Shania Mathew to understand the creative process behind the play.

Tell us a bit about the play?

Samragni Dasgupta: Our story begins with two friends, Mathew and Sameer, sitting on a bench. They have been meeting at this bench for a long time yet this meeting is different. Something has changed, but what? The play unravels as they talk, fight, cry and laugh. Relationships change, notions are questioned and pretenses crumble.

How did the idea originate?

Samragni: I met Marvin Krause, an artiste from Munich through an Indo-German theatre collaboration to produce a performance piece inspired by UNDP’s 10 Sustainability Goals. Soon, the idea for this collaboration started with a conversation on how loneliness is a common factor for young people in all countries. From that to the intricacies of human relationships, we began an intensive writing process to explore the many facets of human connection.