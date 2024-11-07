‘Dr. Sukkhi Mareez Dukkhi’ by THE Theatrewalas is a timeless farce with a modern twist
Dr. Sukkhi Mareez Dukkhi, adapted from Molière’s 1666 play, offers a rollicking blend of slapstick and social commentary that remains strikingly relevant today. The Hindi version, brought to life by THE Theatrewalas from Hiranandani, Egattur and adapted by Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja, follows Matko, a wife determined to teach her quarrelsome husband, Sukkhi, a lesson. She convinces two young men that Sukkhi, a humble woodcutter, is actually a renowned doctor in disguise. The only way to “reveal” his identity, they believe, is by giving him a beating, leading to a hilarious whirlwind of mistaken identities and absurd situations.
Despite being written nearly 400 years ago, the play’s themes of deception, pride, and blind authority are as timeless as ever, offering sharp satire on the follies of human nature. With its blend of humor and social critique, Dr. Sukkhi Mareez Dukkhi proves that farce can be both entertaining and thought-provoking, making it a delightful watch for contemporary audiences.
We speak to the writer/director Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja to know more.
Why did you choose Molière's play to reflect today's time?
All of Moliere’s plays are timeless and relevant in any period of time, that’s why he is called Master of Social Comedy. His satires influence thinkers, his themes involve Social Class, Deception, Marriage, Rich and Poor issues etc. All of this is so prevalent in modern times too. Human nature will not change, be it in 1666, when Moliere wrote this play, or in 2024, when we decided to stage the same play.
What are the changes you have made to the original script?
Not much, except the names of the characters and the language; and a few lines here and there to give the text a local flavour. Apart from that, I have stuck to the original play.
What does this play essentially explore and what is the message it conveys?
This play reflects the social, cultural and political climate of any time or period. The messages include — love is great, beware of hypocrites, be honest with your profession, knowledge without wisdom is meaningless… etc etc… These are for those who want to take it.
You have used comedy to draw home a point. Do you think comedy is more strong a weapon than other genres?
After having done an intense play like 478402 Rising From The Embers, my team was emotionally drained; they wanted something light-hearted comedy to perform next. So I chose this play that I had done 40 years ago at Museum Theatre, Chennai and for the first time in Chennai, a ‘house full’ board was put up for a play, that too for a Hindi play!
I would say theatre can be a great weapon to drive home any point home, be it intense or comic. Any message passed on with honesty and conviction will always reach people.
Is there any specific element you have used on stage to enhance the drama or the comedy?
The only element I have used is to follow the do’s and don’ts of Commedia-del-arte style of theatre — a style that blends improvisation with scripted dialogues; it focuses on character development and psychological insight, like having realistic characters, everyday language , and contemporary settings.
