Smile, because Didu said so

“Let prayer and smile be your best friends! For health, happiness, and a happy home at no cost!” These are the opening words of Supriya Cheriyan’s article, ‘Smile - Your Best Friend’.

Born a century ago, Supriya, fondly known as “Didu” to many, embodied resilience, joy, and a love for life that touched countless hearts.

Her philosophy of smiling through life’s challenges resonated with people, inspiring those around her to embrace life’s ups and downs with grace and laughter.

From being a freedom fighter during India’s struggle for independence to teaching in Kenya, Somalia, and the West Indies, she has navigated through different cultures.

Even in her later years, she remained a dynamic force, acting in pantomimes at 92, starring in music videos, and becoming a beloved figure at The Little Theatre, run by her daughter, Aysha Rau.

Her son-in-law, Jayraj Rau, recalls how Supriya preserved the ‘smile’ article like a treasure, diligently photocopying it to share her wisdom and optimism. He says, “She was a strong advocate for the power of a smile. No matter the situation, she believed in the simple yet profound impact of smiling. She often said, “Just smile, whatever happens.” In her own words, she beautifully expressed how a smile can alleviate so much - whether you’re feeling up or down - and how it can transform the way people interact with you.”

Aysha fondly reminisces her mother’s zest for life: “She acted in Star Wars for The Little Theatre at 92, playing a senior Princess Leia, and even at 99, she travelled, sang, and engaged with everyone with unmatched energy. She truly lived every minute of her life. November 18, 1924, was the day Ma was born. She passed away just 25 days short of her 100th birthday. Nevertheless, we’re celebrating her incredible life on that day.”