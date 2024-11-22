This new adaptation of 'Equus' stays true to Peter Shaffer’s script while adding distinct Indian elements into the mix

For the debutant director, adapting the western psychological drama to an Indian milieu posed both challenges and opportunities. “In a country like ours, where religion binds and divides, Equus is a compelling exploration of religious extremity and unregulated practices. Modern India is still grappling with sexuality and this play challenges those boundaries. It invites the audience to consider the myriad ways in which the human mind operates, showing us how little control we truly have,” he shares.

True to Peter’s minimalist yet evocative vision, the production employs a symbolic set design. The production remains faithful to the playwright’s original script but infuses Indian sensibilities through the performances and design elements. “While the cultural references remain Western, the Indian audience isn’t unfamiliar with those nuances, thanks to global content access. Our aim is to bridge that gap without direct cultural transpositions. We’ve taken Peter’s cues and expanded them visually. The set consists of four benches symbolising church pews and a doctor’s desk upstage designed to resemble an altar. A focal theme for our interpretation of the play was the existence of ‘Shadow Selves’ (as coined by Carl Jung), which we explore through shadow theatre. Two curtains hanging from the ceiling become canvases for visual scenes depicting the characters’ hidden selves,” he reveals.