Frogs Theatre’s debut production ‘Thieves’ Carnival’ promises laughter and whimsy

What happens when three English literature students with a love for theatre and an eye for the whimsical come together? Enter Frogs Theatre. Founded earlier this year by Samanvitha Challa, Ksheera Sagar S A, and Sneha KP, this theatre company isn’t just a quirky name; it’s a tribute to Aristophanes’ classical play The Frogs. Now, they’re set to enchant audiences with their debut production, Thieves’ Carnival, a French comedy brimming with disguises, illusions, and hilarity.

“We’ve been doing theatre in our department for nearly a year and a half,” shares Samanvitha. “But we wanted more than student productions. We dreamed of creating something that would last beyond our college years.”

The play Thieves’ Carnival is pure comedy, says Samanvitha. “The characters are caricatures of themselves. One of them orchestrates the entire comedy just because she is bored. After working on so many serious plays and dark comedies, we wanted to do something lighthearted and fun, ” she added.

For Ksheera, who plays one of the titular thieves, stepping into a comedy was liberating. “There are no rules—you can be as extravagant as you want. My character takes on multiple personas, from a woman to a Spanish nobleman. It’s challenging, but it’s also a lot of fun,” he says.

While comedy might seem free-spirited, the team digs deep into their characters. “We study everything—the language, the psychology, and the context,” explains Ksheera. “But comedy allows us to step beyond and transgress these theories.”

The play, which runs 40-45 minutes, will be followed by a 10-minute monologue, The Good Bad Judge, performed by Ksheera, which is adapted from a character in Bertolt Brecht’s works.

For these artists, balancing academics and theatre is no small feat, but the Frogs team has found their rhythm. “We rehearse in the mornings and attend classes in the evenings,” shares Ksheera. “For us, theatre is an extension of our studies. Drama is part of our syllabus, and some of us have even written research papers on our productions.”

Blending theory and practice, Frogs Theatre goes beyond a student initiative. “We want to explore local and regional plays, translate works, and create meaningful conversations about theatre. But most of all, we want to keep performing, because that’s the heart of any theatre company,” says Ksheera.

Tickets at INR 200. December 1, 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

