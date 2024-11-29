‘International Clown Festival’ is back in Bengaluru and here are all the inside details of this year’s event

In its 10th triumphant year, the International Clown Festival, curated and produced by Martin Flubber D’Souza — former vice president of the World Clown Association and recipient of the International Clown of the Year award — affectionately known as Flubber, promises it to be nothing short of a spectacle. Boasting a lineup of 25 clowns from 10 countries, the festival’s grand edition this year expanded beyond metro cities to include smaller towns like Puducherry, Mangalore and Goa. Cut to November, the beloved show returns to our city this weekend to commemorate a decade of celebrating and uplifting the art of clowning.

This year’s lineup showcases artistes from the USA, Argentina, Peru, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, Germany and Mexico. From juggling acts and high-energy unicyclists to original songs on themes like traffic and names, the festival will be a laugh riot for all ages. “Parents come with their kids, but we also have seniors attending without children. Teens even come on their own. It’s amazing to see how many people connect with the show. They tell us they’ve never laughed like this in their lives,” Martin begins.

At its core, the festival shatters preconceived notions of clowning. Traditionally relegated to birthday parties or corporate events, clowning has now found its place on the theatrical stage. Martin reveals, “People now recognise the quality of entertainment we offer. It’s no longer about just ‘seeing a clown’ — it’s about experiencing a structured theatre show. When I began this clown festival way back in 2010, the idea was just to introduce the glamour, quality and excitement of international clowning to India. People had not seen what real clowns look like — they were used to life-size cartoon characters, ” the curator reflects.