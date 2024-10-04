Ranga Shankara celebrates 20 years, Arundhati Nag shares journey and highlights for this year’s theatre fest

The countdown has officially begun, five days until curtains rise on the city’s most-awaited annual theatre festival — set to make an extravagant return this week with a humongous neverseen-before calendar. 7,500 shows in 36 languages, 12,00,000 viewers and two glorious decades later… namma Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara, continues to rule over the city as the most sought-after theatre destination.

This October 10, as this renowned cultural hub begins to comemorate their 20th anniversary — the celebrations began with the unveiling of this extravaganza of 20 mustwatch plays being staged every weekend from Thursday through Sunday as a part of the theatre festival, lasting all month with performances extending beyond the main stage to smaller stages, seminars on theatre, musical evenings, the RS Walk with S Surendranath and so much more!

The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival — sponsored by Karnataka Tourism, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Bangalore Theatre Collective (being their executive producers) — not only highlights Kannada drama but boasts productions in English, Hindi, Hindustani, Marathi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Lepcha, Bengali and Assamese too. In this upcoming edition, audiences can expect a rich blend of old and new, modern and classical, traditional and experimental — every week till November 10.