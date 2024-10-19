Masterclass beyond method acting

A blank screen in a cinema theatre transforms every day, portraying tales of heart-wrenching star-crossed lovers, a goosebump-inducing haunted house, or comedy that leaves one aching all over.

Many have written endlessly about the power and magic of cinema, and rightfully so. A movie-going experience is incomparable.

In Tamil Nadu, theatres are never empty, single screens thrum with whistles, howls and kuthu moves, and the first-day-first-show tickets are coveted. And neighbourhoods in Vadapalani and Kodambakkam are landmarks, still carry dreams of aspiring actors.

The Tamil cinema space harbours stories of the struggle to be the next Rajnikanth, Vadivelu, or Trisha. “Whether one is new to a camera or practicing during rehearsal, there is a feeling of anxiety. In the beginning, everyone struggles to deal with questions of doubt about the field. At some point, the more we act and as time passes, these doubts reduce,” says actor Kaali Venkat.

The Lubber Pandu-star is all set to host a masterclass for aspiring actors in the intimate IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space. In an attempt to mentor and unlock the full potential of aspiring actors, he aims to empower them to transcend boundaries and embrace their craft wholeheartedly.

IDAM will foster a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and discussions on acting techniques, character development, and the nuances of performance. As Kaali says, actors need to enter the inside of a character and feel it out so they may portray it naturally.

While Wikipedia says the Tamil actor has starred in 80 films, he has starred in 200 films as a junior artiste, in the backdrop or in a supporting role. As Vetri MV, founder of IDAM, says, Kaali is a self-made actor, who has built his career from scratch and can give tips and advice to many in the same boat.

“This workshop is for acting for the camera, how can we improvise a scene? We will approach it in multiple aspects. The theory is 5 per cent and 95 per cent is practical, the workshop will delve into situations on the spot,” he adds.

Focus on mental health

Beyond being a mere masterclass on acting, the workshop will also deal with discussions on mental health, how to tackle rejection, and how to deal with anxiety from auditions and inhibition.