Masterclass beyond method acting

A blank screen in a cinema theatre transforms every day, portraying tales of heart-wrenching star-crossed lovers, a goosebump-inducing haunted house, or comedy that leaves one aching all over.
Many have written endlessly about the power and magic of cinema, and rightfully so. A movie-going experience is incomparable.
In Tamil Nadu, theatres are never empty, single screens thrum with whistles, howls and kuthu moves, and the first-day-first-show tickets are coveted. And neighbourhoods in Vadapalani and Kodambakkam are landmarks, still carry dreams of aspiring actors.
The Tamil cinema space harbours stories of the struggle to be the next Rajnikanth, Vadivelu, or Trisha. “Whether one is new to a camera or practicing during rehearsal, there is a feeling of anxiety. In the beginning, everyone struggles to deal with questions of doubt about the field. At some point, the more we act and as time passes, these doubts reduce,” says actor Kaali Venkat.
The Lubber Pandu-star is all set to host a masterclass for aspiring actors in the intimate IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space. In an attempt to mentor and unlock the full potential of aspiring actors, he aims to empower them to transcend boundaries and embrace their craft wholeheartedly.
IDAM will foster a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and discussions on acting techniques, character development, and the nuances of performance. As Kaali says, actors need to enter the inside of a character and feel it out so they may portray it naturally.
While Wikipedia says the Tamil actor has starred in 80 films, he has starred in 200 films as a junior artiste, in the backdrop or in a supporting role. As Vetri MV, founder of IDAM, says, Kaali is a self-made actor, who has built his career from scratch and can give tips and advice to many in the same boat.
“This workshop is for acting for the camera, how can we improvise a scene? We will approach it in multiple aspects. The theory is 5 per cent and 95 per cent is practical, the workshop will delve into situations on the spot,” he adds.
Focus on mental health
Beyond being a mere masterclass on acting, the workshop will also deal with discussions on mental health, how to tackle rejection, and how to deal with anxiety from auditions and inhibition.
“Actors are fragile like glass, any comment like ‘you don’t act well’ can break them. Frankly, upcoming actors have more days they spend at home, without work, compared to other professions. It sends them into a spin of self-doubt and inhibition. This masterclass attempts to address this and help them overcome it,” highlights Vetri.
From Deepika Padukone, Amala Paul to Parvathy, several actors have opened up about their struggles and issues with mental health. Yet, the stigma in the world of acting — and otherwise — continues. Kaali says IDAM will open up a space to discuss everything and “mental health is a very important issue. Just like the body, we must also take care of our minds.” At the start, there will be self-doubt and inhibitions, but once an actor goes through challenges, they will get a better grip on acting, he adds.
As for advice for young actors, Vetri suggests observing daily life and leaving behind technicalities to embrace the emotions from a scene. “Whether you are a director or a scriptwriter, you pull stories from real life in society. From a fight on the streets, or if a man is cutting coconut for elanneer — how is he holding his knife, what is his face like, how is his stance when he cuts something? Only if you observe, will you notice,” he says.
With a character, one must interrogate the role beyond a name — who is he, where has he come from, what political and religious stance he has, and whether he likes his mother or father, suggests the founder. “A piece of literature opens a perspective, and this workshop opens up a new window to knowledge. Rather than a simple class on acting, this mental health discussion is crucial,” signs off the theatre artiste and IDAM founder.
The masterclass by Kaali Venkat will be conducted at IDAM from 10 am to 5 pm on October 20. For more details, call: 7338733988.
(Written by Archita Raghu)