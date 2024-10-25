17th Anniversary Special: What happens on stage does not remain on stage!

With that Bala also promises that he will “continue to strut and fret my hour upon the stage, and when I am heard no more, I hope that all the sound and fury will have signified something meaningful.”

As Bala’s words linger in our ears, dawning upon us how theatre is life, a replica of the greater lives we live every day — as they say, art is life and life is art — we are reminded of the changes theatre has witnessed in Chennai. From newer formats being introduced, fresh subjects experimented with, to newer ways of telling a story, this city has seen quite a lot, but is that enough? Playwright, theatre director and translator Gowri Ramnarayan, tells us, “The only thing that has helped Chennai theatre to survive is the passion of the actors, directors, writers, backstage crew, and everyone who helps theatre, even the one making a cup of tea. The fact is, you don’t make a name in theatre. You don’t make money in theatre. It’s a very precarious existence. And I am talking about serious theatre. You ask anybody down on the street and find out how many plays they’ve seen. They may not even be aware that plays are being staged in the city! One is not able to fill every play in theatres which can hold only 150 people!”